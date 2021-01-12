There is a new concern among President Trump's senior staff about their job prospects as his time left in office dwindles.

Several of his top aides were already struggling to find positions before the violent assault on the US Capitol, but now multiple people have voiced concern privately that it will be almost impossible to land a job in the private sector, given the current environment and their boss's toxicity, according to several of those staffers and people who spoke with them.

Two senior officials to Trump recently expressed anxiety about their limited options with outside advisers and said they have been unable to find positions so far. Others are planning to stay under the radar for a few months until things calm down.

"They're freaking out," one of the outside advisers who spoke with the aides told CNN.

As CNN has reported, Trump spent the weekend largely in isolation because a lot of people are avoiding him, with the exception of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and the head of the White House personnel office Johnny McEntee.