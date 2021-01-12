Live TV
House pushes for Trump's removal after deadly Capitol riot

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:01 p.m. ET, January 12, 2021
48 min ago

Sen. Schumer tells senators there will be an all-senator briefing on inauguration security today

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer notified senators today that will be an all-senator virtual briefing on inauguration security this afternoon with briefers including representatives from Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service, a senate source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

The call is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET, according to this source. 

The briefing was first reported by NBC.

56 min ago

Trump claims his suspension from Twitter is causing "anger"

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Trump declared Tuesday that his suspension from social media platforms was causing "anger" and that he continues to enjoy "tremendous support," despite losing the election and facing a second impeachment. 

"I think that big tech is doing a horrible thing for our country and to our country," he told reporters before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

"I think it’s going to be a catastrophic mistake for them."

Trump offered no contrition for his role in inciting riots at the US Capitol. And he sought to voice what he said was frustration from conservatives about perceived censorship by Silicon Valley.

"It causes a lot of problems and a lot of anger," he said. "There’s always a counter-move when they do that."

Trump said "you have to always avoid violence." But he touted his base of support as evidence that tech companies were wrong to remove him from their platforms.

"We have tremendous support," he said. "We have support probably like nobody’s ever seen."

57 min ago

Pelosi sets meeting with Acting Capitol Police chief and acting Sergeant-at-Arms amid threats

From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Daniella Diaz

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Democratic leaders, along with House Administration Committee Chair Rep. Zoe Lofgren and House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Rosa DeLauro will hold a meeting with the acting Capitol Police chief and acting Sergeant-at-Arms at 11 a.m. ET amid new threats and concerns about both in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a source familiar. 

Some background: According to a member of Congress who was among those briefed late Monday on a series of new threats against lawmakers and the Capitol itself, thousands of armed pro-Trump extremists are plotting to surround the US Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Monday's briefing followed an FBI bulletin warning of "armed protests" being planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, DC, and provides the latest sense of a heightened state of alarm among lawmakers and law enforcement officials following last week's deadly siege at the US Capitol.

CNN's Zachary Cohen, Lauren Fox and Priscilla Alvarez contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 13 min ago

Trump takes no blame for what happened at US Capitol

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

A defiant President Trump insisted Tuesday his speech inciting riots at the US Capitol was "totally appropriate."

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews before departing for Texas, Trump falsely said those who'd analyzed his remarks had found no fault in them.

"It’s been analyzed," he said. "People though what I said was totally appropriate."

"They’ve analyzed my speech, my words," he continued. "Everybody to a T thought it was appropriate."

Instead, Trump claimed the "real problem" is what other politicians said about protests over the summer in Seattle and Portland.

Trump, in an aside, said "you always have to avoid violence."

57 min ago

Trump calls impeachment a "tremendous danger" and "witch hunt"

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Trump railed against impeachment as a continued "witch hunt" and called for "no violence" in his first public remarks to reporters after the insurrection he incited at the US Capitol last week. 

One day before House lawmakers are expected to vote to impeach him for the second time, Trump called the process "dangerous" and said it is causing "tremendous anger."

"On the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It’s ridiculous, it’s absolutely ridiculous. This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing," he told reporters on the White House South Lawn Tuesday morning.

Trump continued, "For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence."

Trump did not address his own role in Wednesday’s breach of the Capitol by his supporters, but said, "We want no violence, never violence, we want absolutely no violence."

The President also addressed his forthcoming trip to Alamo, Texas, to tour border wall construction, touting the "tremendous difference" the wall has made and claiming there "does seem to be a surge" of illegal immigration due to caravans, "because they think there’s going to be a lot in it for them if they’re able to get through."

Trump also greeted a crowd of maskless supporters, many waving American flags, on the South Lawn.

Hear from the President:

57 min ago

Key things to watch in Congress today as House debates measure calling for Trump removal by 25th Amendment

From CNN's Lauren Fox

Te next few days are going to be long, but by the end of Wednesday, we expect that President Donald Trump will be impeached a second time.

The story over the upcoming days will continue to be not just what is happening on the floor, but how the Capitol and the members in it prepare for the next week as new threats and the inauguration looms.

The House Committee is the hottest ticket in town Tuesday. Starting at 11 a.m. ET, the committee is going to begin debate on Rep. Jamie Raskin's bill urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. That debate is expected to go one to three hours. But, it could go longer. After that, the Rules panel might take a break.

Rules is expected to then return in the mid-afternoon to begin debating the impeachment article. This meeting is expected to stretch hours. It could go well into the evening. For context, the last impeachment Rules debate lasted about eight hours.

Around 7:30 p.m. ET, the House will begin voting on Raskin's 25th Amendment bill. They will first vote on the rule. Then, they will vote on the actual bill. A reminder that votes in the house take a while given the protocols in place for coronavirus.

So what about impeachment? The House will pass the rule to govern the debate on the impeachment article Tuesday night at some point. When that occurs is not clear. But, Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET, the House will meet to begin consideration of the article of impeachment on the House floor.

Exact timing for the final vote Wednesday is TBD.

48 min ago

Florida's governor says state will act quickly in event of unrest

From CNN's Maria Cartaya 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will respond quickly in response to FBI warnings of planned protests at state capitols across the country.  

"If anything is disorderly, we are going to act very quickly. Don’t worry about that," DeSantis said during a news conference Tuesday.

"This stuff is happening in our country. We just have to understand it, and I don’t care why you’re doing it. You’re not doing it here," he added.  

DeSantis called last week’s unrest at the US Capitol "really unfortunate," adding, "I actually am glad to see some of these people getting arrested from the DC thing because I think the prosecutions will really make a difference."   

"And understand, our legislation is going to pass this legislative session, so if you riot you are going to jail and you’re going to have to spend time in jail. If you assault law enforcement in a violent assembly you’re going to definitely go to jail. You burn down someone’s business, you do all this the penalties are going to be very swift and immediate," DeSantis said.   

56 min ago

House Judiciary expected to release impeachment report today, aide says

From CNN's Manu Raju

Similar to other impeachment proceedings, the House Judiciary Committee will release a report about President Trump’s impeachment proceedings, a committee aide tells CNN.

This one is unusual because the House Judiciary Committee did not take any official action.

47 min ago

NYPD working with FBI on allegations member of police force may have participated in Capitol events

From CNN's Lauren del Valle

The New York Police Department says it is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation with regards to allegations that a member of the police force “may have been involved in the events that marred the Capitol last week.”

"We are working with the FBI to see if any allegations that a member of the New York City Police Department may have been involved in the events that marred the Capitol last week," DCPI Spokesperson Detective Denise Moroney tells CNN.

“We have no further information at this time,” the detective adds.