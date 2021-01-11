Trump approves emergency declaration funding for inauguration security

The White House released a statement tonight saying President Trump approved an emergency declaration for Washington, DC, following the US Capitol breach.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the District of Columbia and ordered Federal assistance to supplement the District’s response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the 59th Presidential Inauguration from January 11 to January 24, 2021,” the statement reads.

More on this: Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser on Sunday sent a letter to Trump asking for an emergency declaration in order to get additional funding for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration as safety concerns mount following the violence.

"In light of the attack on the Capitol and intelligence suggesting further violence is likely during the Inaugural period, my administration has reevaluated our preparedness posture for the Inauguration, including requesting the extension of DC National Guard support through January 24, 2021," Bowser wrote in her letter to the President.

"I have determined that the plans and resources previously assigned to the Inauguration are insufficient to establish a safe and secure environment as a direct result of the insurrectionist actions that occurred on January 6. Based on recent events and intelligence assessments, we must prepare for large groups of trained and armed extremists to come to Washington, DC."

Bowser's letter reflects the widespread safety concerns felt in the nation's capital and across the country in the wake of the violence at the US Capitol complex that left five dead, including an officer with the US Capitol Police.