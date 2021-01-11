Pelosi shuts down possibility of censuring Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on an ongoing call with House Democrats, called the idea of censuring President Trump “an abdication” and made clear it is not an option she’s willing to consider, according to a person on the call.

Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have floated the idea throughout the day with no real takers from the Democratic side.

McCarthy told his colleagues that there should not be a vote to impeach Trump this week, arguing that instead there needs to be a bipartisan commission to get all the facts first.

He also suggested that there should be a clarification and reforms to the Electoral College Act of 1887, according to source on the call.