House Majority Leader Hoyer tells caucus that impeachment vote will be Wednesday

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer speaks to reporters at the US Capitol on Monday, January 11, in Washington, DC. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

On a call moments ago, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced that the House will meet Wednesday to vote on impeaching President Trump, sources on the call tell CNN.

Tomorrow, the House will vote at night on the measure offered by Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to push Trump out via the 25th Amendment.

According to details from Hoyer's office, the House majority leader told members on the call that they should plan to return to Washington tomorrow to consider Raskin's resolution, with votes at 7:30 p.m. ET at the earliest. The House will then meet at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday to consider the articles of impeachment.

Hoyer also assured members that there will be heightened security in and around the Capitol for Wednesday’s impeachment vote, according to a source on the caucus call.

He also told members there is support for traveling to and from Washington after several members have faced tense interactions at airports.

House Democrats formally introduced their resolution today to impeach Trump, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in last week's deadly US Capitol attack.