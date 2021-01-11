Trump could speak today, but plans for remarks are not final

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office while arriving back at the White House on December 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump could deliver remarks at some point today but plans haven’t been finalized, according to people familiar with the matter. Trump hopes to speak about big tech after many companies banned him from their platforms.

Trump’s suspension from Twitter in particular has enraged the President, who spent the weekend apoplectic about what he’s determined is illegal censorship by the company. He has signaled internally a desire to try executive actions to punish Silicon Valley but it’s unclear what precisely that would look like.

Trump is expected to award the Medal of Freedom to Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, at the White House on Monday and to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Thursday. His visit to the Texas bordertown Alamo comes Tuesday.

Between those events, aides are trying to convince Trump to hold events celebrating his legacy items like helping broker normalization agreements in the Middle East, rolling back regulations and taking a hard line on China. He has not shown as much enthusiasm for those but they are still possible between now and when he is expected to leave the White House on Jan. 19.

Trump and some of his top aides spent part of the weekend phoning Republican allies in Congress to ask them to come out against a second impeachment. They have argued the country doesn’t support it.

In some conversations, Trump has told allies he does not believe he should be blamed for what happened at the US Capitol on Wednesday, saying he never intended for the crowd to turn violent.