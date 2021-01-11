DC mayor urges people to avoid city during Biden’s inauguration
From CNN's Alison Main and Pete Muntean
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday urged Americans to avoid Washington during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20 and to participate virtually.
This comes as the mayor asked President Trump to declare a pre-emergency declaration for DC due to "unprecedented challenges" and the "domestic terror attack on the United States Capitol" and as coronavirus cases surge in the District.
Bowser is also asking Interior Department to cancel public gathering permits from Jan. 10 to 24.
Bowser told reporters during a Monday news conference that the District's goal now is "to protect the District of Columbia from a repeat of the violent insurrection experienced at the Capitol and its grounds."
47 min ago
New York State Bar Association opens inquiry into removing Rudy Giuliani from its membership
From CNN's Lauren del Valle
The New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) has opened an inquiry into the removal of President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani from its membership, according to an announcement from the organization Monday.
NYSBA received hundreds of complaints in recent months regarding Giuliani's efforts to challenge the veracity of the 2020 presidential election on the President's behalf, according to an NYSBA statement.
"This decision is historic for NYSBA, and we have not made it lightly. We cannot stand idly by and allow those intent on rending the fabric of our democracy to go unchecked," the statement says.
Note: The NYSBA is a voluntary bar association that cannot disbar Giuliani, so the ousting would not prevent him from representing President Trump in an impeachment trial or other pending litigation against him.
The NYSBA sees Giuliani's role in fueling the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill violence as potential grounds for removal, according to the statement.
President Trump's personal attorney will have the option to contest his NYSBA removal, it says.
"NYSBA’s bylaws state that “no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States, or of any state, territory or possession thereof, or of any political subdivision therein, by force or other illegal means, shall be a member of the Association." Mr. Giuliani’s words quite clearly were intended to encourage Trump supporters unhappy with the election’s outcome to take matters into their own hands. Their subsequent attack on the Capitol was nothing short of an attempted coup, intended to prevent the peaceful transition of power," the statement says.
30 min ago
Democrat says 3 GOP senators should be kicked off committees and possibly expelled
From CNN's Manu Raju
Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is calling on his colleagues — Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson and possibly others — to be kicked off relevant committees and possibly expelled from the Senate.
Following the deadly Capitol riot, "The Senate will need to conduct security review of what happened and what went wrong," Whitehouse wrote in a statement.
He continued:
"Because Congress has protections from the Department of Justice under separation of powers, specifically the Speech and Debate Clause, significant investigation will need to be done in the Senate. Because of massive potential conflict of interest, Senators Cruz, Hawley, and Johnson (at least) need to be off all relevant committees reviewing this matter until the investigation of their role is complete.”
1 hr 3 min ago
Major golf organization says it has no plans to host future championships at Trump-owned course in Scotland
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London
The R&A on Monday said it has no plans to stage any future championships at the Trump Turnberry golf course and resort in Scotland.
In a statement, R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers said: “We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances.”
The organization oversees The Open Championship, which is the world’s oldest Men’s major golf championship, as well as the Women’s British Open, among others.
Turnberry is one of two high-profile courses President Trump owns in Scotland, the other being the Trump International Golf Links situated amid the dunes of Aberdeen.
FBI has received over 40,000 digital tips from public related to last week’s Capitol riot
From CNN's Jessica Schneider
The FBI has received more than 40,000 digital media tips, including video and photos, from the public stemming from last week’s deadly pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol, according to an FBI spokesperson.
The FBI has been seeking information that will help investigators identify people who were “actively instigating violence” on January 6 in Washington, DC. According to the FBI’s website, they have been receiving pictures and videos from the public since last week.
Twenty federal criminal defendants have been rounded up across the country since the insurrection, with the allegations showing the danger of the mob.
Broken windows, garbage and offices torn apart. The aftermath of the Capitol riots:
2 hr 4 min ago
House Democrats will charge Trump with "incitement of insurrection" in impeachment resolution
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Jeremy Herb
House Democrats will file one article of impeachment against President Trump that charges the President with "incitement of insurrection," according to a copy of the article obtained by CNN.
The single impeachment article, which will be introduced at 11 a.m. ET when the House gavels in Monday, points to Trump’s repeated false claims that he won the election and his speech to the crowd on Jan. 6 before pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol. The House is expected to vote on the article this week.
The article also cited Trump’s call with the Georgia Republican secretary of state where the President urged him to “find” enough votes for Trump to win the state.
“In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” the resolution says. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”
Some background: House Democrats are barreling toward impeaching Trump for the second time over his role in inciting last week's riots at the US Capitol.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats on Sunday evening that the House would proceed with bringing an impeachment resolution to the floor this week unless Vice President Mike Pence moves to invoke the 25th Amendment with a majority of the Cabinet to remove Trump from power.
Pelosi's letter was the first time she explicitly said that the House would take up impeachment on the floor this week, though it was clear that House Democrats have rapidly coalesced around an impeachment resolution in the days following the riots at the Capitol where five people died, including a US Capitol Police officer.
1 hr 1 min ago
Key Republicans to watch as Congress' impeachment fight unfolds
From CNN' Lauren Fox
In a matter of hours, articles of impeachment will be officially introduced against President Trump for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol last week.
There are 214 original co-sponsors on the articles of impeachment right now, according to aides. It only takes 217 votes to pass. In other words, the momentum is there.
In upcoming days, keep your eyes on what a group of Republicans says about the process to impeach Trump.
Democrats in the House want this process to be bipartisan. They are confident that they can get two to four GOP votes, but if they could get more than a dozen, it has a multiplying effect for how GOP senators might look at this process.
Already, GOP Sens. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah have signaled they are tired of Trump and want to see him go. They might be willing to vote for impeachment.
But, if only a handful of House Republicans vote yes, the momentum for the Senate diminishes significantly.
2 hr 27 min ago
Here's the possible timeline of how things will play out in Congress this week, according to Democrats
Here's a look at that possible timeline, according to House Democrats:
Today: At 11:00 a.m. ET, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will go to the floor to try to get quick passage of a bill to push Trump out of office through the 25th Amendment. Republicans are expected to block that measure. At this point, the articles of impeachment are then expected to be formally announced through a press release. As of now, they have 214 cosponsors — which is just under a majority — but they are expected to easily have the votes.
Tomorrow: House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, a Democrat, said on New Day that his panel will meet to approve a rule that would govern the floor debate for the 25th Amendment bill, which has been drafted by Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat.
Wednesday: McGovern also said that the House Rules Committee will meet to approve the rule for the impeachment resolution.
The big question is still when there could be a floor vote. It could be Wednesday, but it's possible it could slip to Thursday. We should get more clarity on this later today.
2 hr 32 min ago
Law enforcement is bracing for more extremist violence in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
From CNN's Geneva Sands
Calls for new protests in Washington, DC, and states across the country have law enforcement bracing for more possible violence in the coming days after rioters stormed the US Capitol last week leaving five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.
Authorities are preparing for additional personnel to help secure the nation's capital in the coming days. A Department of Homeland Security official told CNN that the breach of the Capitol will sharpen the response and planning for inauguration.
"Now that it happened people will take it much more seriously," the official said, referring to last week's violence. "Now, the planners, they are all going to take it much more seriously."
Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat, said in in a statement Sunday that the Department of Defense is aware of "further possible threats posed by would-be terrorists in the days up to and including Inauguration Day." Crow spoke with Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy about the January 6 events and planning for the coming days.
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked for additional security measures with ten days to go before Inauguration Day as Wednesday's riot has set off a shockwave of concern among federal, state and local officials for more possible bloodshed over the outcome of the 2020 election that ousted President Trump from office.
At the Capitol Police's request, the Department of Homeland Security helped install fencing, which was seen going up around Capitol Hill Thursday.