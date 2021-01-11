DC mayor urges people to avoid city during Biden’s inauguration

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) has opened an inquiry into the removal of President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani from its membership, according to an announcement from the organization Monday.

NYSBA received hundreds of complaints in recent months regarding Giuliani's efforts to challenge the veracity of the 2020 presidential election on the President's behalf, according to an NYSBA statement.

"This decision is historic for NYSBA, and we have not made it lightly. We cannot stand idly by and allow those intent on rending the fabric of our democracy to go unchecked," the statement says.

Note: The NYSBA is a voluntary bar association that cannot disbar Giuliani, so the ousting would not prevent him from representing President Trump in an impeachment trial or other pending litigation against him.

The NYSBA sees Giuliani's role in fueling the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill violence as potential grounds for removal, according to the statement.

President Trump's personal attorney will have the option to contest his NYSBA removal, it says.

"NYSBA’s bylaws state that “no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States, or of any state, territory or possession thereof, or of any political subdivision therein, by force or other illegal means, shall be a member of the Association." Mr. Giuliani’s words quite clearly were intended to encourage Trump supporters unhappy with the election’s outcome to take matters into their own hands. Their subsequent attack on the Capitol was nothing short of an attempted coup, intended to prevent the peaceful transition of power," the statement says.