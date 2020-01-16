Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House delivered the impeachment articles to the Senate last night, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the impeachment trial will likely begin on Tuesday, after the Monday Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

It's not clear exactly how long the trial could last — there's no time limit or minimum, and procedures are largely up to the Senate. But it's beginning at a busy time in Washington, DC, and on the campaign trail.

Here's a look at some of the events the trial could overlap with:

Feb. 3: Iowa caucuses

Iowa caucuses Feb. 4: Trump gives the State of the Union address

Trump gives the State of the Union address Feb. 7: Democratic debate

Democratic debate Feb. 11: New Hampshire primaries

Remember: Four of the 12 Democrats running for President are sitting senators, meaning they'll serve as jurors in the trial. They are Michael Bennett, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.