The latest on President Trump's impeachment
The Senate impeachment trial is set to start soon. Here's what else is happening in DC — and beyond.
The House delivered the impeachment articles to the Senate last night, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the impeachment trial will likely begin on Tuesday, after the Monday Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
It's not clear exactly how long the trial could last — there's no time limit or minimum, and procedures are largely up to the Senate. But it's beginning at a busy time in Washington, DC, and on the campaign trail.
Here's a look at some of the events the trial could overlap with:
- Feb. 3: Iowa caucuses
- Feb. 4: Trump gives the State of the Union address
- Feb. 7: Democratic debate
- Feb. 11: New Hampshire primaries
Remember: Four of the 12 Democrats running for President are sitting senators, meaning they'll serve as jurors in the trial. They are Michael Bennett, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
3 key events we're watching today
Senate Majority Leader McConnell has said the Trump impeachment trial is expected to start in earnest on Tuesday — but there will be some formal, procedural moments today as the chamber prepares to hear the arguments.
Here are three key events we're watching today:
- 11 a.m. ET: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will hold her weekly news conference. Questions about impeachment will likely come up.
- 12 p.m. ET: The House impeachment managers are expected to read the articles of impeachment on the Senate floor.
- 2 p.m. ET: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will arrive in the Senate and be sworn in (Remember: Roberts will preside over the entire trial). After that, the senators — who will serve as jurors at the trial — will also be sworn in.
Nadler: "There may very well be" more evidence from Giuliani associate that should be admissible
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said yesterday “there may very well be” more evidence from Lev Parnas that could be used in Senate trial.
Asked if that would be admissible in the Senate trial, Nadler told CNN: “Of course it would be if the Senate is a real trial.”
Nadler added: “We will work that out” when asked how the impeachment managers would divide up their work.
More on Parnas: The indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani turned over photos, dozens of text messages and thousands of pages of documents to House impeachment investigators in an effort to win his client an audience with lawmakers.
Joseph A. Bondy, Parnas' New York attorney, traveled to Washington, DC, last weekend to hand-deliver the contents of an iPhone 11 to Democratic staff on the House Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, according to a series of Bondy's tweets.
Parnas has also provided investigators with documents, recordings, photos, text messages on WhatsApp, an encrypted messaging platform, and materials from a Samsung phone, according to Bondy. Material from two other devices, an iPad and another iPhone, are also expected to be shared with them.
Parnas, his business partner Igor Fruman, and two others were charged with funneling foreign money into US elections and using a straw donor to obscure the true source of political donations. They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.
How Mike Pence's office is responding to claims about the Ukraine president's inauguration
Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short just responded to allegations made by Lev Parnas.
“Democrat witnesses have testified under oath in direct contradiction to Lev Parnas statements last night. This is very simple: Lev Parnas is under a multi-count indictment and will say anything to anybody who will listen in hopes of staying out of prison. It’s no surprise that only the liberal media is listening to him.”
What this is all about: Parnas alleged last night that Pence did not attend Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's inauguration because Ukraine had not announced an investigation into Joe Biden.
Asked if Pence knew what Giuliani and his associates were up to, Parnas said he wasn't sure if the vice president knew "everything we were doing." Pressed on whether Pence was aware of a quid pro quo, Parnas replied: "Everybody that was close to Trump knew this was a thorn in the side and this was a serious situation."
Justice Department denies Giuliani associate's claim that Barr was part of Ukraine pressure campaign
The Justice Department denied a claim from indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas that Attorney General William Barr was “basically on the team” that tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.
“100% false,” DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said.
Asked about the comments that Parnas made in an interview with Rachel Maddow, Kupec also pointed to a September statement in which she said that Barr had not discussed “anything relating to Ukraine” with Giuliani.
Some context here: Parnas — a central figure in the White House's alleged Ukraine pressure campaign — said yesterday that Trump "knew exactly what was going on" despite his repeated denials of wrongdoing.
"He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn't do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani, or the President," Parnas told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. "I have no intent, I have no reason, to speak to any of these officials."
Parnas asserted he was the one "on the ground" doing Trump and Giuliani's work, "and that's the secret that they're trying to keep."
Catch up: What happened with impeachment yesterday
Yesterday was a big day for impeachment: The weeks long impasse — which began last month after the House approved articles of impeachment but didn't immediately send them to the House — is over.
If you're just tuning in today, here's how the day played out:
- Impeachment managers named: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced seven House impeachment managers. They'll serve as prosecutors at the Senate trial.
- House vote: After Pelosi named the managers, the House approved a resolution that formally named them.
- The signing of the articles: In an evening ceremony, Pelosi officially signed the articles of impeachment.
- The procession: After the articles were signed, the House managers walked through the Capitol to hand-deliver them to the Senate. However, the Senate did not formally accept the articles. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked the managers to come back today, to officially present them.
So what happens today: The managers are due back at the Senate at noon for the official reading of the articles. After that, both Supreme Court ChiefJustice John Roberts — who will preside over the trial — and the senators will be sworn in.
Senators can't have their phones or talk to their neighbors during the trial
The Senate impeachment trial is expected to kick off next week, and the chamber has drafted a document on decorum guidelines.
These are rules senators — who will be serving as jurors — must follow.
John Roberts, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, will preside over the trial, and senators have been told hey must be in attendance for all proceedings.
Here are a few of the rules mentioned in the guidelines:
- They must be quiet: "Members should refrain from speaking to neighboring senators while the case is being presented."
- They can't have their phones: "No use of phones or electronic devices will be allowed in the Chamber."
- They have to call Roberts by this title: During the course of the proceedings the Chief Justice should be referred to as "Mr. Chief Justice."
- When they vote, they must stand: "Should votes be required during the proceedings, Senators will stand and vote from their seats."
The House delivered the impeachment articles to the Senate. Here's what happens next.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell yesterday outlined how the impeachment process will progress now that the House managers have delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
While the articles were delivered yesterday, the Senate has not yet formally accepted them. That will happen today.
Here's how McConnell laid out the schedule for today:
- Noon ET: The Senate has invited the House manager to come to the Senate and formally present the articles of impeachment.
- 2 p.m. ET: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will arrive in the Senate and be sworn in. (Remember: Roberts will preside over the entire trial.)
- After that: The senators — who will serve as jurors at the trial — will be sworn in.
We're not expecting the trial itself to kick off until next Tuesday.