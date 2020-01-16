Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said yesterday “there may very well be” more evidence from Lev Parnas that could be used in Senate trial.

Asked if that would be admissible in the Senate trial, Nadler told CNN: “Of course it would be if the Senate is a real trial.”

Nadler added: “We will work that out” when asked how the impeachment managers would divide up their work.

More on Parnas: The indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani turned over photos, dozens of text messages and thousands of pages of documents to House impeachment investigators in an effort to win his client an audience with lawmakers.

Joseph A. Bondy, Parnas' New York attorney, traveled to Washington, DC, last weekend to hand-deliver the contents of an iPhone 11 to Democratic staff on the House Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, according to a series of Bondy's tweets.

Parnas has also provided investigators with documents, recordings, photos, text messages on WhatsApp, an encrypted messaging platform, and materials from a Samsung phone, according to Bondy. Material from two other devices, an iPad and another iPhone, are also expected to be shared with them.

Parnas, his business partner Igor Fruman, and two others were charged with funneling foreign money into US elections and using a straw donor to obscure the true source of political donations. They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.