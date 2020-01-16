Trump says he doesn't "know anything" about Giuliani letter to Zelensky

Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump strongly supported his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, calling him “one of the great crime fighters in the history of our country.”

When asked about a letter that Giuliani allegedly wrote that says the President was aware of his activities in Ukraine, Trump said he wasn’t aware of it.

“I don’t know anything about the letter, but certainly Rudy is one of the great crime fighters in the history of our country,” the President said.

“He was also the greatest mayor in the history of the New York,” he added.

“Having him on my side is a great honor for me,” Trump continued, saying that Giuliani did a, “phenomenal job over a long period of time in fighting crime.”

“I didn’t know about a specific letter, but if he wrote a letter it wouldn’t be a big deal,” Trump said.

