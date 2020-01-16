Trump administration disagrees with assessment that it broke the law with aid freeze

Republican Sen. David Perdue, a Republican from Georgia and close Trump ally, said the Senate should “absolutely not” consider new evidence. He said that it was the House’s job to do that.

Perdue remark comes after House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler said yesterday “there may very well be” more evidence from indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas that could be used in Senate trial.

Asked if that would be admissible in the Senate trial, Nadler told CNN: “Of course it would be if the Senate is a real trial.”

What's this all about: Parnas's attorney turned over photos, dozens of text messages and thousands of pages of documents to House impeachment investigators this week in an effort to win his client an audience with lawmakers.

The Soviet-born businessman whose work in Ukraine with Giuliani stands at the center of the impeachment inquiry — implicated the President yesterday in an interview with CNN.

Parnas, who was indicted on campaign finance charges last year, said that their efforts were "all about 2020" and not about working in the interest of the United States.

Parnas also alleged that Pence did not attend Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's inauguration because Ukraine had not announced an investigation into Joe Biden.