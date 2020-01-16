The Senate impeachment trial has officially started
The Senate has adjourned until next Tuesday
The Senate has adjourned until 1 p.m. ET Tuesday when the formal trial will begin.
Ninety-nine senators were sworn in. Republican Sen. James Inhofe was not at the Capitol today, and missed the impeachment trial oath.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was also sworn in. He will preside over the impeachment trial.
In 1999, senators took home the pen they used to sign the oath book. That's not the case today.
As senators walked up to be sworn in for the impeachment trial against President Trump today, none received a souvenir pen.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the Senate floor today for handing out "golden pens on silver platters, a souvenir to celebrate the moment" on Wednesday during the signing of the impeachment articles.
McConnell also tweeted this clip of his speech, and said the ceremony was "the House’s partisan process distilled into one last perfect visual. Not solemn or serious. A transparently political exercise from beginning to end."
On the opening day of the Clinton impeachment trial in 1999, after senators were sworn in, they were called up to the front of the Senate chamber to sign a registry signifying that they had taken the oath to be a juror. Each senator was then given the pen he or she used to sign the registry – a keepsake or souvenir to remember the historic moment.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham quoted a tweet from CNN’s Lauren Fox featuring a photo of all the pens Pelosi used to sign the articles of impeachment, criticizing her use of pens.
"Nancy Pelosi’s souvenir pens served up on silver platters to sign the sham articles of impeachment... She was so somber as she gave them away to people like prizes," Grisham wrote.
No cell phones in the chamber and others rules senators must follow during the trial
The Senate has drafted a document on decorum guidelines for the impeachment trial, including rules that senators — who will be serving as jurors — must follow.
John Roberts, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, will preside over the trial, and senators have been told they must be in attendance for all proceedings.
Here are a few of the rules mentioned in the guidelines:
- They must be quiet: "Members should refrain from speaking to neighboring senators while the case is being presented."
- They can't have their phones: "No use of phones or electronic devices will be allowed in the Chamber."
- They have to call Roberts by this title: During the course of the proceedings the Chief Justice should be referred to as "Mr. Chief Justice."
- When they vote, they must stand: "Should votes be required during the proceedings, Senators will stand and vote from their seats."
Senators are signing an oath book to serve as impeachment jurors
The 100 US senators just took the oath to serve as jurors during the impeachment trial.
Now, the senators are proceeding in groups of four to sign the oath book at the clerk's desk.
Senators took an oath to "do impartial justice"
According to Article 1 of the Constitution, senators shall "be on oath or affirmation" when they try impeachments.
The oath, which senators must take before trying an impeachment case, is spelled out in Rule XXV and specifically mentions impartiality:
"I solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of (the person on trial), now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws; So help me God."
But some senators have already said they won't be impartial.
At least two Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have said they aren't impartial jurors in this process. McConnell was also coordinating with the White House about a trial strategy and Graham has also given input.
Senators sworn in for impeachment trial
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is swearing in senators for the impeachment trial against President Trump.
The senators will serve as jurors at the trial.
NOW: Senators escort Chief Justice Roberts to chamber
Four senators are escorting Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to the Senate, where he will be sworn in.
Roberts will preside over the entire impeachment trial against President Trump.
In a few moments, Roberts will also swear in senators.
How an impeachment trial works
Senators will soon be sworn in to as jurors in the impeachment trial against President Trump.
Here's what we know the impeachment trial:
- House Democrats serve as prosecutors: A select group of lawmakers will serve as impeachment managers during the Senate trial. They will have a chance to argue their case before the full Senate with the senators acting like jurors, and after that, the President's lawyers will have an opportunity to present the defense.
- Senators take an oath to "do impartial justice": According to Article 1 of the Constitution, there shall "be on oath or affirmation" when they try impeachments. At least two Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have said they aren't impartial jurors in this process. McConnell was coordinating with the White House about a trial strategy and Graham has also given input.
- Any of the rules can be changed: That phrase "unless otherwise ordered by the Senate" appears eight different times in the rules. It basically means that these rules exist until a simple majority of senators vote to change them. Say they don't want to meet at 1 p.m. the day after the formal notification — they just agree not to. That's why McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer engaged in negotiations about how a trial will proceed.
- What is needed for a conviction: Conviction would require 20 Republicans to side with Democrats, and at the moment, there's no sign that any Republican senators are ready to vote to remove Trump from office.
GOP senators dismiss accountability group's report saying Trump administration broke the law
Republican senators are casting doubt on the recently released non-partisan Government Accountability Office report which said that the Trump administration's withholding of Ukraine assistance was illegal.
Sen. Richard Shelby, the chairman of the appropriations committee, said the “timing” of the GAO report looked suspicious.
“Timing looked a little suspect to everybody I think,” Shelby said. “I’ve never known GAO to get involved in partisan politics and stuff like that. It’s probably not good for the GAO.”
Sen. Ron Johnson told CNN he had a brief discussion about the report with his staff and said it sounds like a legalistic “dispute” between GAO and the Office of Management and Budget.