The Senate has adjourned until next Tuesday

As senators walked up to be sworn in for the impeachment trial against President Trump today, none received a souvenir pen.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the Senate floor today for handing out "golden pens on silver platters, a souvenir to celebrate the moment" on Wednesday during the signing of the impeachment articles.

McConnell also tweeted this clip of his speech, and said the ceremony was "the House’s partisan process distilled into one last perfect visual. Not solemn or serious. A transparently political exercise from beginning to end."

On the opening day of the Clinton impeachment trial in 1999, after senators were sworn in, they were called up to the front of the Senate chamber to sign a registry signifying that they had taken the oath to be a juror. Each senator was then given the pen he or she used to sign the registry – a keepsake or souvenir to remember the historic moment.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham quoted a tweet from CNN’s Lauren Fox featuring a photo of all the pens Pelosi used to sign the articles of impeachment, criticizing her use of pens.

"Nancy Pelosi’s souvenir pens served up on silver platters to sign the sham articles of impeachment... She was so somber as she gave them away to people like prizes," Grisham wrote.