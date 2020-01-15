Lev Parnas arrives at Federal Court on December 17, 2019 in New York City. Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, appears in court on Tuesday as federal prosecutors seek to have his bail revoked for allegedly concealing a $1 million payment they say he received from Russia before his arrest. Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff told CNN this morning that his committee released the new documents they received from indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas so that the materials could be transmitted with the impeachment articles to the Senate today.

Schiff said he expects the new documents will be used during the Senate trial.

“It’s our hope and expectation that as we continue to develop new evidence that senators will want to hear it,” Schiff said.

Schiff would not comment on whether he is about to be named as an impeachment manager or if he will be joining Speaker Pelosi at her press conference at 10 a.m. ET.

What is this all about: House Democrats unveiled new evidence yesterday of text messages and hand-written notes from an indicted Rudy Giuliani associate that add more details about the push for Ukraine to announce an investigation against Trump's political rivals.

The documents show how the associate, Lev Parnas, sought to set up a meeting between Giuliani and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and connect with members of his government. The records also add more details about the push by Giuliani to seek the ouster of the then-US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.