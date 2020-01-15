Sen. Mitch McConnell said yesterday at a news conference that the Senate impeachment trial will likely begin next Tuesday as long as lawmakers can get through a few "preliminary issues" this week.

On whether the motion to dismiss will be included in the organizing resolution, McConnell told reporters that there is "little or no sentiment" for this among Republican senators.

"Our members feel that we have an obligation to listen to the arguments," McConnell said.

More on this: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to hold a vote on impeachment managers today. After that, the next step is for the House to send the articles over to the Senate. At some point after that the trial will begin.