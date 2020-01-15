The latest on President Trump's impeachment
McConnell says the impeachment trial will start next week
Sen. Mitch McConnell said yesterday at a news conference that the Senate impeachment trial will likely begin next Tuesday as long as lawmakers can get through a few "preliminary issues" this week.
On whether the motion to dismiss will be included in the organizing resolution, McConnell told reporters that there is "little or no sentiment" for this among Republican senators.
"Our members feel that we have an obligation to listen to the arguments," McConnell said.
More on this: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to hold a vote on impeachment managers today. After that, the next step is for the House to send the articles over to the Senate. At some point after that the trial will begin.
Nancy Pelosi will name the impeachment managers today
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding a news conference at 10:00a.m. ET on to announce the House managers in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.
Later today, the House is expected vote on a resolution naming the managers before the articles are formally sent to the Senate.
What the managers do: Impeachment managers act as prosecutors for House Democrats, and they will outline the case against President Trump during the Senate impeachment trial.
The way a Senate trial will ultimately unfold will depend on what senators can agree to and the full parameters for a trial have not yet been set. The general expectation, however, is that the House managers will have a chance to argue their case before the full Senate with the senators acting like jurors, and after that, the President's lawyers will have an opportunity to present the defense.