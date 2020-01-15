Nancy Pelosi to name impeachment managers
Pelosi will name impeachment managers today. Here's what they do.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to name the impeachment managers this morning. These are the the lawmakers who will prosecute the case against President Trump.
The opportunity to serve as an impeachment manager will offer a high-profile turn in the spotlight for whoever is chosen and the chance to elevate their standing in Congress and with liberal voters.
Here's what you need to know about them:
- What they do: House managers will have a chance to argue their case before the full Senate with the senators acting like jurors, and after that, the President's lawyers will have an opportunity to present the defense. During the Clinton Senate impeachment trial, the managers took several days to present their arguments, followed by several days during which the Clinton's legal team outlined their defense.
- Pelosi picks them: The speaker will have final say over who is named as an impeachment manager. She hasn't said much publicly about who they will be, but there is speculation that Reps. Adam Schiff of California, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and Jerry Nadler of New York, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, are likely to serve among the group.
- There could be many — or just a few: There are no restrictions on the number of House impeachment managers Pelosi can pick. During Clinton's impeachment trial, 13 House Republicans were chosen as impeachment managers
What to expect today in the impeachment process
It's a big day in the impeachment process: The House is set to formally send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, following a weeks-long standoff.
Here's what we're watching today:
- 10 a.m. ET: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a news conference at to announce the impeachment managers.
- 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET: The House will have a vote series that will include the impeachment manager resolutions.
- 5 p.m. ET: The managers managers will begin procession to the Senate to present the articles to the Secretary of the Senate.
- Next week: The Senate trial is expected to begin on Tuesday.
McConnell says the impeachment trial will start next week
Sen. Mitch McConnell said yesterday at a news conference that the Senate impeachment trial will likely begin next Tuesday as long as lawmakers can get through a few "preliminary issues" this week.
On whether the motion to dismiss will be included in the organizing resolution, McConnell told reporters that there is "little or no sentiment" for this among Republican senators.
"Our members feel that we have an obligation to listen to the arguments," McConnell said.
More on this: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to hold a vote on impeachment managers today. After that, the next step is for the House to send the articles over to the Senate. At some point after that the trial will begin.
Nancy Pelosi will name the impeachment managers today
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding a news conference at 10:00a.m. ET on to announce the House managers in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.
Later today, the House is expected vote on a resolution naming the managers before the articles are formally sent to the Senate.
What the managers do: Impeachment managers act as prosecutors for House Democrats, and they will outline the case against President Trump during the Senate impeachment trial.
The way a Senate trial will ultimately unfold will depend on what senators can agree to and the full parameters for a trial have not yet been set. The general expectation, however, is that the House managers will have a chance to argue their case before the full Senate with the senators acting like jurors, and after that, the President's lawyers will have an opportunity to present the defense.