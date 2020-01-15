Senate Republicans say House managers will have to come back to formally present impeachment articles

Julio Cortez/AP

Sen. Mitch McConnell's office said that after the House formally notifies the Senate it has named impeachment managers, the Senate has to set up a time for those managers to formally present them.

This is how Senate Republicans have expected tonight's handoff to go. While the impeachment mangers are expected to soon walk the articles to the Senate, Senate Republicans said they will not officially accept the articles.

Instead, they said they will inform the House managers they should return tomorrow to formally present the articles and read them aloud on the floor.

House Democrats have insisted that they expect the Senate Republicans to accept the articles of impeachment and still plan to attempt to deliver them.

Here's how David Popp, a spokesperson for McConnell, put it: