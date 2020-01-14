Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Democratic Caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries said the "ball is in the Senate's court" as it relates to the impeachment of President Trump.

"What is the Senate doing such that they don't have time on the calendar to hear from witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney?" Jeffries asked this morning.

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton says he is willing to testify — if he is subpoenaed — in the Senate's impeachment trial.

Bolton is one of several witnesses whom Senate Democrats are now pushing for in the Senate trial, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House aide Rob Blair.