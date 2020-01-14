The latest on President Trump's impeachment
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: The "ball is in the Senate's court"
House Democratic Caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries said the "ball is in the Senate's court" as it relates to the impeachment of President Trump.
"What is the Senate doing such that they don't have time on the calendar to hear from witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney?" Jeffries asked this morning.
Former White House national security adviser John Bolton says he is willing to testify — if he is subpoenaed — in the Senate's impeachment trial.
Bolton is one of several witnesses whom Senate Democrats are now pushing for in the Senate trial, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House aide Rob Blair.
House GOP leaders criticize Pelosi over delay on articles, saying it will hurt senators running in 2020
House Republican leadership held their weekly press conference this morning, and they criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the delay in transmitting articles of impeachment.
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said "there was nothing gained" by holding the articles and suggested that Pelosi’s move will hurt senators running for president.
“Obviously, after saying for months that it was urgent that President Trump be impeached the Speaker of the House then sat on the articles for many, many weeks,” Rep. Liz Cheney said, “Unclear exactly what she believes she accomplished by it. We seem to be in exactly the same situation we were in previously except we’ve now had this tremendous delay, which means that important pieces of work like, for example, USMCA, which the House has passed, which we need to have passed in the Senate will not be taken up because the Senate will now be focused on the impeachment trial.”
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy suggested that Pelosi is giving an unfair advantage to former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential race and disadvantaging 2020 candidates in the Senate who will now have to sit for the trial, like Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Democratic House leader says articles of impeachment will be sent to the Senate tomorrow
House Democratic Caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries said at this morning's caucus meeting that Speaker Nancy Pelosi "indicated" that the articles of impeachment "will be transmitted to the Senate at some point tomorrow."
He added that at some point between now and the resolution to transmit the articles being debated on the House floor, "individual impeachment managers will be named."
Jeffries added, "We are going to keep the focus on the stunning abuse of power" by President Trump.
Schiff laid out how Senate trial will look during Democratic caucus meeting
While Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not announce who would serve as the House Impeachment managers today, impeachment still was a central part of the discussion with Chairman Adam Schiff laying out to the caucus what a Senate trial will look like when the process moves across the Capitol, according to Rep. Peter Welch.
“Really about the transmittal” of the articles to the senate, Welch told reporters.
Welch also said while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing that the Senate should use the model used during the Clinton impeachment trial, Welch argued that the model McConnell wants to use is not the same as Clinton’s trial.
“The model is totally different from the Clinton model. The Clinton model they had witnesses beforehand, they had documents," Welch said.
Speaker Pelosi suggested resolution to name impeachment managers will be on floor tomorrow
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still has not told her colleagues who she plans to name as impeachment managers but she did suggest that that the House will vote tomorrow on a resolution to name the managers and transmit the articles to the Senate, two sources said.
Pelosi also praised the work of the committee chairs. She then talked about Russia hacking Burisma, and talked about Clinton impeachment procedure.
Pelosi will not announce impeachment managers at caucus meeting
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues just now that she will not announce impeachment managers during this morning’s caucus meeting, according to two sources familiar with her remarks.
SOON: House Democrats hold news conference
House Democrats will have their weekly news conference after their closed-door caucus meeting this morning.
It's expected to begin around 10:15 a.m. ET. You can watch it live above and follow key moments here.
House Intel Chairman: Russians have an "eye towards helping this president" in 2020
CNN's Manu Raju asked House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff about reports of Russians hacking into the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which is at the heart of the impeachment drama surrounding President Donald Trump.
“It certainly looks like they are at it again with an eye towards helping this president. We all have to denounce any further meddling in our elections. Americans should decide American elections,” Schiff said.
Judiciary Chairman Nadler expects that he'll be named as impeachment manager
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler told CNN's Manu Raju “I would expect” to be named as an impeachment manager but said he hasn’t been told by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who she expects to name.
He wouldn’t say whether he expects new evidence to be presented in the trial briefs.
Nadler also declined to tell CNN's Lauren Fox how many impeachment managers Speaker Pelosi would select.
He also told CNN reports of Russian hacking into Burisma shows that the Russians are trying to help Trump again.