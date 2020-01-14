Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Democratic Caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries said at this morning's caucus meeting that Speaker Nancy Pelosi "indicated" that the articles of impeachment "will be transmitted to the Senate at some point tomorrow."

He added that at some point between now and the resolution to transmit the articles being debated on the House floor, "individual impeachment managers will be named."

Jeffries added, "We are going to keep the focus on the stunning abuse of power" by President Trump.