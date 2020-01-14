The latest on President Trump's impeachment
Democratic House leader says articles of impeachment will be sent to the Senate tomorrow
House Democratic Caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries said at this morning's caucus meeting that Speaker Nancy Pelosi "indicated" that the articles of impeachment "will be transmitted to the Senate at some point tomorrow."
He added that at some point between now and the resolution to transmit the articles being debated on the House floor, "individual impeachment managers will be named."
Jeffries added, "We are going to keep the focus on the stunning abuse of power" by President Trump.
Schiff laid out how Senate trial will look during Democratic caucus meeting
While Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not announce who would serve as the House Impeachment managers today, impeachment still was a central part of the discussion with Chairman Adam Schiff laying out to the caucus what a Senate trial will look like when the process moves across the Capitol, according to Rep. Peter Welch.
“Really about the transmittal” of the articles to the senate, Welch told reporters.
Welch also said while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing that the Senate should use the model used during the Clinton impeachment trial, Welch argued that the model McConnell wants to use is not the same as Clinton’s trial.
“The model is totally different from the Clinton model. The Clinton model they had witnesses beforehand, they had documents," Welch said.
Speaker Pelosi suggested resolution to name impeachment managers will be on floor tomorrow
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still has not told her colleagues who she plans to name as impeachment managers but she did suggest that that the House will vote tomorrow on a resolution to name the managers and transmit the articles to the Senate, two sources said.
Pelosi also praised the work of the committee chairs. She then talked about Russia hacking Burisma, and talked about Clinton impeachment procedure.
Pelosi will not announce impeachment managers at caucus meeting
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues just now that she will not announce impeachment managers during this morning’s caucus meeting, according to two sources familiar with her remarks.
House Intel Chairman: Russians have an "eye towards helping this president" in 2020
CNN's Manu Raju asked House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff about reports of Russians hacking into the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which is at the heart of the impeachment drama surrounding President Donald Trump.
“It certainly looks like they are at it again with an eye towards helping this president. We all have to denounce any further meddling in our elections. Americans should decide American elections,” Schiff said.
Judiciary Chairman Nadler expects that he'll be named as impeachment manager
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler told CNN's Manu Raju “I would expect” to be named as an impeachment manager but said he hasn’t been told by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who she expects to name.
He wouldn’t say whether he expects new evidence to be presented in the trial briefs.
Nadler also declined to tell CNN's Lauren Fox how many impeachment managers Speaker Pelosi would select.
He also told CNN reports of Russian hacking into Burisma shows that the Russians are trying to help Trump again.
What is an impeachment manager?
A select group of lawmakers will serve as impeachment managers during a Senate trial, acting as prosecutors for House Democrats who will outline the case against President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal.
The opportunity to serve as an impeachment manager will offer a high-profile turn in the spotlight for whoever is chosen and the chance to elevate their standing in Congress and with liberal voters.
The performance of the House managers will play a key role in the Senate trial and could be a way for those who are chosen to secure their place in history as part of the impeachment proceedings.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will have final say over who is named as an impeachment manager and there are no restrictions on the number of House impeachment managers the speaker can name to serve in the role. It's not yet known how many managers will be picked for the Senate trial.
During Clinton's impeachment trial, 13 House Republicans were chosen as impeachment managers — three are still serving in Congress today.
Those Republican lawmakers who served as managers and still hold seats in Congress are: Rep. Steve Chabot of Ohio, Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin, and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who was a representative of the state's third congressional district at the time of the Clinton impeachment.