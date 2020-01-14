House Intel Chairman: Russians have an "eye towards helping this president" in 2020

Win McNamee/Getty Images

A select group of lawmakers will serve as impeachment managers during a Senate trial, acting as prosecutors for House Democrats who will outline the case against President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal.

The opportunity to serve as an impeachment manager will offer a high-profile turn in the spotlight for whoever is chosen and the chance to elevate their standing in Congress and with liberal voters.

The performance of the House managers will play a key role in the Senate trial and could be a way for those who are chosen to secure their place in history as part of the impeachment proceedings.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will have final say over who is named as an impeachment manager and there are no restrictions on the number of House impeachment managers the speaker can name to serve in the role. It's not yet known how many managers will be picked for the Senate trial.

During Clinton's impeachment trial, 13 House Republicans were chosen as impeachment managers — three are still serving in Congress today.

Those Republican lawmakers who served as managers and still hold seats in Congress are: Rep. Steve Chabot of Ohio, Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin, and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who was a representative of the state's third congressional district at the time of the Clinton impeachment.