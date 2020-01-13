Iowa registered voters are divided over whether the House made the right move in impeaching Trump — and a plurality say he should not be removed from office, according to a new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.

Overall, 45% say they disapprove of the House's move to impeach Trump, whereas 43% approve. There are sharp partisan divides on that question, with about nine in 10 Democrats saying they approve (87%) as a similar share of Republicans disapprove (90%). Among independents, more disapprove of the impeachment (48%) than approve (39%).

Remember: In three weeks, Iowa caucusgoers will become the first in the nation to signal their preferred candidate and kick off the presidential primary season.

Here are some other key findingsfrom the poll: