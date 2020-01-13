The latest on President Trump's impeachment
What Iowa voters think about impeachment
Iowa registered voters are divided over whether the House made the right move in impeaching Trump — and a plurality say he should not be removed from office, according to a new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.
Overall, 45% say they disapprove of the House's move to impeach Trump, whereas 43% approve. There are sharp partisan divides on that question, with about nine in 10 Democrats saying they approve (87%) as a similar share of Republicans disapprove (90%). Among independents, more disapprove of the impeachment (48%) than approve (39%).
Remember: In three weeks, Iowa caucusgoers will become the first in the nation to signal their preferred candidate and kick off the presidential primary season.
Here are some other key findingsfrom the poll:
- The poll also found that more than seven in 10 Iowa voters say it is not OK for a US presidential candidate to try to gain political advantage over an election rival by seeking help from foreign countries.
- That view holds among a majority across party lines: 92% of Democrats say it's not OK, as do 73% of independents and 59% of Republicans.
- Looking ahead to a Senate trial, 48% say the President should not be removed from office, while 40% think he should be.
The House could send the impeachment articles to the Senate this week
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is still stalling on sending over the articles of impeachment to the Senate. The House approved two articles against Trump last month, but the House has yet to formally transit them to the Senate, so a trial has not yet been set.
Here's what we're expecting now: The House is expected to vote this week to name their impeachment managers, send over the articles and get the ball rolling.
Meanwhile, the White House strategists are reportedly putting together a trial brief with the key legal arguments of President Trump's defense.