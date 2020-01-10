Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters as he departed the Capitol: “At last.”

“We’ve been anxious to get started for the last — how many weeks has it been now? And we’ll get about it as soon as we can," he said.

Earlier today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled there will be a vote next week on appointing impeachment managers and transmitting articles of impeachment to the Senate. The House approved two articles last month, but had held onto them.

Asked it if was important to get a trial done before Trump's State of the Union in February, McConnell said: “Well look, we’re just getting started and I’m glad we’ll have the opportunity to do it. It’s been a long wait and I’m glad it’s over.”

Asked if he has reached out to Speaker Pelosi, McConnell said, “Not really." He then smiled and said nothing as the elevator door closed.

An aide later clarified that he hasn’t spoken to Pelosi.