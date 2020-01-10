The latest on President Trump's impeachment
Pelosi wants trial details before sending articles of impeachment. McConnell says, "We aren’t going to do that."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s demand that he must first unveil the resolution detailing President Trump’s trial procedures before she sends over the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
“No, we aren’t going to do that,” he told CNN.
McConnell added he’s at a loss when the Senate trial will start: “Haven’t heard a thing,” he said, adding that speculation that the trial could start next week is based on the “same thing you’ve been hearing.”
McConnell’s statement is the latest indication that the ball remains in Pelosi’s court about when she’ll appoint her impeachment managers and send over the articles, which will start the trial.
As she’s criticized the process outlined by McConnell, Pelosi continues to be vague in public and private about her exact plans — but said the articles would be sent sometime “soon.”
Catch up: 5 key developments from yesterday in Trump's impeachment
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remain at an impasse over the impeachment articles and upcoming trial against President Trump.
Here are the latest developments:
- Timing for the Senate trial: Republican Sen. John Cornyn said Republicans believe the impeachment trial will begin next week. He also speculated that the articles of impeachment would likely come by the end of the week.
- Pelosi on transmitting the articles: She has given no indication for when she could send the articles of impeachment over. Lawmakers close to Pelosi insist they have been given no sense of when she will tee up the vote on the House managers to transmit the articles to the Senate. At a news conference yesterday, she said, "No, I'm not withholding them indefinitely. I'll send them over when I'm ready. And that will probably be soon."
- Where McConnell stands on the trial timing: He rejected Pelosi’s demand yesterday that he must first unveil the resolution detailing Trump’s trial procedures before she sends over the articles of impeachment to the Senate. McConnell added he’s at a loss when the Senate trial will start.
- Trump had impeachment on his mind: He tweeted yesterday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to hand impeachment articles to the Senate because “they show no crimes and are a joke and a scam!” He also weighed in on former national security adviser John Bolton’s announcement that he is willing to testify in a Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed, saying he wouldn’t stop it but he’d have to ask his lawyers.
- An internal debate is brewing: Trump is receiving conflicting advice on whether to bring conservative House members onto his defense team for the impeachment trial, multiple sources familiar with the discussions said. Some of his allies and advisers have pushed the White House to include some combination of Republican Reps. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Mark Meadows, John Ratcliffe and Mike Johnson to the defense team, believing those staunch Trump supporters could deliver the kind of robust defense the President believes he was denied during the House inquiry.