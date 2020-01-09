The House will vote today on the Iran War Powers resolution, which would direct President Trump to halt US military action related to Iran unless or until he comes to Congress for authorization.

This is a significant vote intended to send a message from House Democrats on a deadly serious issue that has enormous stakes.

What this means for impeachment: It would seem unlikely that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who has yet to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, would want to do anything to step on that before that vote occurs.

Additionally, there's a measure in the Senate, introduced by Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine, which calls for the removal of US armed forces from hostilities with Iran not authorized by Congress. Senate Democrats are hoping to proceed quickly with it, and he told CNN yesterday that he hopes to see action on it in the Senate as soon as next week — although the timeline may be complicated by the impending impeachment trial.

You can follow live updates on the US-Iran crisis and today's House vote here.