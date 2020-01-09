Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump met yesterday at the White House and discussed the upcoming Senate impeachment trial, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

McConnell, one of the sources said, walked Trump through the trial format and discussed how Senate Republicans were reacting to the developments around the trial.

McConnell was at the White House to introduce Trump to a judge, and later the Senate leader and the President met privately.

The majority leader has not shared with the White House the text of the resolution that would set up the trial, according to one of the sources, who insists there’s no negotiation with the GOP leader’s office on how the language should be drafted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has demanded to see the resolution before sending to the Senate the two articles of impeachment, which would set up the Senate trial.

What this means: McConnell’s interactions with Trump are sure to fuel Democratic accusations that he is improperly coordinating with the President on the high-stakes trial that will determine whether he should be removed from office.

For weeks, the White House has been engaged in a continuing discussion with the leader’s office and has reacted to various ideas and proposals about how they believe the trial should be set up.

McConnell wants a quick trial in the Senate — and White House officials confirm to CNN that they are on the same page with the leader.

“We want this to start as quickly as possible,” said Eric Ueland, the White House legislative director. “We want the president to be acquitted as quickly as possible.”