The latest on President Trump's impeachment
Trump tweets: Pelosi doesn't want to send impeachment articles because they "are a joke and a scam!"
President Trump has impeachment on his mind this morning, tweeting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to hand impeachment articles to the Senate because “they show no crimes and are a joke and a scam!”
Pelosi, who has not said when she plans to transmit the articles to the Senate, will hold her weekly news conference at 10:45 a.m. ET. She could talk more about impeachment then.
Pelosi hasn't sent the impeachment articles to the Senate. Now, Democrats say it's time.
Patience with Speaker Nancy Pelosi has run out…among Democrats.
While the House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump last month, Pelosi has yet to formally introduce them to the Senate, so a trial has not yet been set.
The current frustration over the impasse is not just Senate Democrats, who have become quite vocal in their desire to see the impeachment articles transmitted, finally, to the Senate. Several House Democrats CNN spoke to yesterday made clear that while they believe Pelosi’s strategy has been successful to a degree and their trust in the Speaker remains rock solid, it was time for the Speaker to pull the trigger and send the articles to the Senate.
Here's the bottom line: Lawmakers close to Pelosi still insist they have been given no sense of when Pelosi will tee up the vote on the House managers to transmit the articles to the Senate, but in the words of one senior House Democrat:
“We’re all working under the assumption it’s coming this week.”
McConnell met with Trump yesterday to talk about impeachment
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump met yesterday at the White House and discussed the upcoming Senate impeachment trial, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
McConnell, one of the sources said, walked Trump through the trial format and discussed how Senate Republicans were reacting to the developments around the trial.
McConnell was at the White House to introduce Trump to a judge, and later the Senate leader and the President met privately.
The majority leader has not shared with the White House the text of the resolution that would set up the trial, according to one of the sources, who insists there’s no negotiation with the GOP leader’s office on how the language should be drafted.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has demanded to see the resolution before sending to the Senate the two articles of impeachment, which would set up the Senate trial.
What this means: McConnell’s interactions with Trump are sure to fuel Democratic accusations that he is improperly coordinating with the President on the high-stakes trial that will determine whether he should be removed from office.
For weeks, the White House has been engaged in a continuing discussion with the leader’s office and has reacted to various ideas and proposals about how they believe the trial should be set up.
McConnell wants a quick trial in the Senate — and White House officials confirm to CNN that they are on the same page with the leader.
“We want this to start as quickly as possible,” said Eric Ueland, the White House legislative director. “We want the president to be acquitted as quickly as possible.”
Catch up: Senate trial negotiations and other developments in Trump's impeachment
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remain at an impasse over the impeachment articles and upcoming trial against President Trump.
Here are the latest developments:
- Senate Democrats want to start the trial: Senate Democrats are growing eager to start Trump's impeachment trial. The delay is upsetting efforts for senators to plan — both their work and personal schedules as well as their legislative efforts — amid the uncertainty over the standoff, according to multiple senators.
- Wait-and-see approach: Pelosi told reporters yesterday that Democrats continue to wait and "see what the terms are" for a Senate impeachment trial. She said, "How we choose our managers depends on what the arena is we are going into."
- McConnell not budging on trial terms: The Senate majority leader said yesterday that Pelosi has no leverage in determining the rules of the Senate trial. He went on to say, “There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure. We will not cede our authority to try this impeachment. The House Democrats’ turn is over. The Senate has made its decision.”
- Democrats defend Pelosi: House Judiciary members backed Pelosi's decision to hold the impeachment articles until they see the parameters of a Senate trial. Rep. David Cicilline said he thinks it's important for Pelosi to "understand and that we understand what those proceedings look like.”