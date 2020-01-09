McConnell signs onto resolution allowing articles to be dismissed

Rep. Jim Jordan makes remarks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump on December 12. Jonathan Newton/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump is receiving conflicting advice on whether to bring conservative House members onto his defense team for the impeachment trial, multiple sources familiar with the discussions said.

Some of his allies and advisers have pushed the White House to include some combination of Republican Reps. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Mark Meadows, John Ratcliffe and Mike Johnson to the defense team, believing those staunch Trump supporters could deliver the kind of robust defense the President believes he was denied during the House inquiry.

But top Senate Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have been advising Trump that bringing on GOP House members could frustrate efforts to keep Republicans as unified as possible during the trial. Trump and McConnell met Wednesday at the White House, and the upcoming trial was one of the subjects raised CNN reported.

“Repeating the House sideshow in the Senate will turn off the very members the President needs for a unified acquittal,” one Senate Republican aide said.

Other Trump allies, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have suggested Trump consider waiting to name any member of Congress to his defense team until House Democrats unveil their managers, who will act as prosecutors in the upcoming trial. They suggested he then pick the Republicans who would be most effective against those specific Democrats.

It’s something Republican senators and White House aides have been grappling with for weeks. And the President’s shifting ideas about the trial and what his team’s strategy have left some lawmakers confused.

Some background: CNN previously reported that Jordan, Ratcliffe and Johnson met with Pat Cipollone — who is expected to lead the President’s defense — at the White House just before Christmas, and the President spent much of his two-week working vacation at Mar-a-Lago polling friends and advisers about who would do the best job representing him at the trial.