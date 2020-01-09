Pelosi says she'll miss the Niners playoff game: “I have, unfortunately, responsibilities to save our country from peril”

As she wrapped up her weekly news conference, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was asked if she would attend the San Francisco 49ers' NFL playoff game this weekend.

"It would be my intention to go," she said. "I have, unfortunately, responsibilities to save our country from peril."

Some in the briefing room laughed at the remark. Pelosi did not elaborate on what "peril" exactly means.

Tensions between the US and Iran escalated this week following a US airstrike that killed Iran's top general. The House is expected to vote today on legislation that could restrain Trump's ability to launch military action against Iran.

Meanwhile, Pelosi is also holding onto the articles of impeachment against President Trump. She has not yet sent them to the Senate, which will hold a trial and determine if he should be removed from office after the articles are formally transmitted.