As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walked through the halls of the Capitol last night, he said he was still in the dark over timing of the impeachment articles from the House.

“What do you hear? I haven’t heard,” McConnell told CNN in a brief interview. “I simply don’t know when they are coming over.”

The House passed two articles of impeachment last month, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to formally transmit them to the Senate. Once the Senate has the articles, it will hold a trial and determine whether Trump should be removed from office.