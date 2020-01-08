Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Judiciary members, such as Reps. Cicilline and Raskin, say they support Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to hold the impeachment articles until they see the parameters of a Senate trial.

“In order for the Speaker, when she sends the articles of impeachment she also has to send the managers, so I think it’s very important as a former trial lawyer, that the speaker understand and that we understand what those proceedings look like,” Rep. David Cicilline said.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, another Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, defended Pelosi’s position to withhold the articles, but pressed on what he wanted to see from McConnell. He said he wanted to see the Senate Majority Leader's plan in writing.

Raskin said it’s not enough that McConnell has been pretty clear about what the process will look like. He also accused Sen. Lindsey Graham and McConnell of putting too much of a thumb on the process. He also said Democratic senators should not weigh in at this stage on if Trump should be impeached, and he criticized those who have, such as l2020 hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“All 100 senators need to consider very carefully what their oath is,” Raskin said.