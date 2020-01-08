Live Updates
The latest on President Trump's impeachment
McConnell on impeachment articles: "I simply don't know when they are coming over"
As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walked through the halls of the Capitol last night, he said he was still in the dark over timing of the impeachment articles from the House.
“What do you hear? I haven’t heard,” McConnell told CNN in a brief interview. “I simply don’t know when they are coming over.”
The House passed two articles of impeachment last month, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to formally transmit them to the Senate. Once the Senate has the articles, it will hold a trial and determine whether Trump should be removed from office.
Catch up: 4 key developments in President Trump's impeachment
Here are the latest developments in President Trump's impeachment:
- McConnell moves ahead with plans: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed yesterday that he has the votes to move forward with an impeachment trial without an initial agreement on witnesses with Senate Democrats. Democrats want a deal up front to hear from witnesses and get documents, but McConnell says those matters should be dealt with later after opening statements.
- Pelosi returns to Capitol Hill: All eyes are on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who still has the two articles of impeachment. The Senate can not begin the impeachment trial until the House, led by Pelosi, sends the articles over. Pelosi is not telling anyone yet about her plans to send over the articles to the Senate — not even her closest allies, not even Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to multiple sources.
- The White House reaction to John Bolton's announcement: The former national security adviser's announcement Monday that he would be willing to testify if the Senate subpoenaed him sent top White House aides scrambling, multiple people tell CNN. Aides involved in the President's impeachment strategy then convened a meeting to decide how to handle the situation, asking each other what Bolton's tactic could be. They decided against issuing a statement on the matter, and urged the President not to comment as well, though they recognize that's not something within their control.
- Trump on Bolton: Trump reacted for the first time yesterday to the Bolton news, telling reporters Bolton “would know nothing about what we’re talking about," despite the fact that Bolton was his adviser at the time and has first hand knowledge of the hold on Ukrainian aid.