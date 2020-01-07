The latest on President Trump's impeachment
Bolton's offer to testify is big news — but Pelosi is the one to watch today
Former White House national security adviser John Bolton provided a jolt to an otherwise weeks-long impeachment stalemate yesterday when he said he'd be willing to testify at the trial.
But the stalemate continues – and, at least at this point, Bolton is no closer to being subpoenaed than he was 24 hours ago.
In truth, all eyes for the moment should remain on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who still has the two articles of impeachment. The Senate can not begin the impeachment trial until the House, led by Pelosi, sends the articles over.
Here's the bottom line: Bolton may testify. Bolton may not testify. Stating both of those things is not trying to have it both ways — it underscores the reality of the moment.
Republicans, almost to a senator, remain firmly behind Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for now. But this is all building to something. The moment of maximum pressure on Republican senators is coming – and Bolton’s statement underscores that. But it’s not here yet.
3 key moments to watch today
The House approved two articles of impeachment against President Trump last month, before it went on recess for the holidays, but it has yet to send them over to the Senate, which will conduct a trial and decide whether to remove Trump from office.
Here's what we're watching today, as the impasse continues:
- All day: The House returns from its holiday recess and with it, perhaps some insight into what’s next with the articles of impeachment.
- 12:45 p.m. ET: Both parties in the Senate has closed-door policy lunches, where impeachment is expected to be a topic of discussion.
- 2 p.m. ET: Senate leadership holds a news conferences.
Catch up: 4 key developments in President Trump's impeachment
Lawmakers return to Washington this week to take back up the impeachment fight that's largely in the same position it was before Congress left town for the holidays — at a standstill.
These are the latest developments in President Trump's impeachment:
- Where impeachment stands: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to formally send the two impeachment articles to the Senate after the House passed them last month. Until the House formally sends the articles, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the trial will not start. But he's dismissed the idea that Democrats can enact any concessions by withholding the articles.
- John Bolton considers testifying: The former national security adviser announced Monday that he will testify in the Senate trial if subpoenaed. Bolton left a message with McConnell before he put out the statement to give him a heads up that it was coming, according to a source familiar with the matter. The White House was not informed. Bolton's statement is likely to put new pressures from Democrats on McConnell to allow witnesses in the Senate trial.
- Senate impasse: McConnell has rejected Democratic demands to require that the ground rules of the trial include testimony of Bolton and three other witnesses, along with documents withheld by the White House. He says such decisions about witnesses and documents should be made after opening arguments, though Democrats fear that's an attempt to prevent any witnesses from testifying at all.
- Resolution introduced: Sen. Josh Hawley’s office announced Monday that the Missouri Republican has “introduced a resolution to update Senate rules to allow a motion to dismiss articles of impeachment for lack of prosecution” in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s withholding of the articles of impeachment from the Senate. Ten Senate Republicans are co-sponsoring the resolution, including Sens. Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Joni Ernst and Jim Inhofe.