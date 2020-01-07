Former White House national security adviser John Bolton provided a jolt to an otherwise weeks-long impeachment stalemate yesterday when he said he'd be willing to testify at the trial.

But the stalemate continues – and, at least at this point, Bolton is no closer to being subpoenaed than he was 24 hours ago.

In truth, all eyes for the moment should remain on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who still has the two articles of impeachment. The Senate can not begin the impeachment trial until the House, led by Pelosi, sends the articles over.

Here's the bottom line: Bolton may testify. Bolton may not testify. Stating both of those things is not trying to have it both ways — it underscores the reality of the moment.

Republicans, almost to a senator, remain firmly behind Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for now. But this is all building to something. The moment of maximum pressure on Republican senators is coming – and Bolton’s statement underscores that. But it’s not here yet.