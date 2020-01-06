The latest on President Trump's impeachment
Republican senator introduces resolution to dismiss impeachment articles
Sen. Josh Hawley’s office announced today that the Missouri Republican has “introduced a resolution to update Senate rules to allow a motion to dismiss articles of impeachment for lack of prosecution” in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s withholding of the articles of impeachment from the Senate.
Ten Senate Republicans are co-sponsoring the resolution, including Sens. Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Joni Ernst and Jim Inhofe.
Remember: As CNN's Phil Mattingly noted this morning, any resolution that would require the chamber to go around the standing impeachment rules is not going to be pursued by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Bolton announcement unlikely to affect McConnell strategy, sources say
The news that John Bolton is willing to testify is unlikely to change Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s strategy over President Trump’s impeachment trial, according to multiple GOP sources familiar with the matter.
McConnell has rejected Democratic demands to require that the ground rules of the trial should include testimony of Bolton and three other witnesses, along with documents withheld by the White House. He says such decisions about witnesses and documents should be made after opening arguments, though Democrats fear that’s an attempt to prevent any witnesses from testifying at all.
Several GOP sources familiar with the matter say that Bolton’s announcement will not sway McConnell. “Not at all,” one source said.
McConnell plans to reiterate his view to Senate Republicans during a closed-door lunch on Tuesday, a source said.
Ultimately, issuing a subpoena for Bolton would require 51 votes in the Senate, meaning at least four Republicans would have to join 47 Democrats.
Pelosi on Bolton announcement: "The Senate cannot be complicit in the President's cover-up"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded on Twitter to John Bolton's statement that he is prepared to testify in the Senate — if subpoenaed.
"The Senate cannot be complicit in the President's cover-up," she wrote.
Schiff calls on Senate to let Bolton testify
House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff tweeted the Senate must allow John Bolton to testify at the upcoming impeachment trial.
Bolton, President Trump's former national security adviser, announced earlier today that he is willing to do so if he is subpoenaed.
"The Senate must allow testimony from him, Mulvaney and others. The coverup must end," Schiff wrote.
McConnell will speak about impeachment today on the Senate floor
Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will speak about impeachment at 3 p.m. ET on the Senate floor, according to an aide.
The aide would not say if he would comment on John Bolton's announcement that he is willing to testify — if he is subpoenaed.
Two Senate GOP aides downplay Bolton announcement
Two Senate Republican aides are downplaying the significance of John Bolton’s announcement that he's willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial if he's subpoenaed.
“Not really news that will make a difference,” one of the aides told CNN. “Witnesses aren’t happening. Democrats have zero leverage and we feel zero pressure to listen to their demands.”
Another speculated Bolton is trying to drum up sales for his forthcoming book.
Giuliani on Bolton's decision to testify: "I don't know what he would say"
President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is reacting to former national security adviser John Bolton's announcement that he's willing to testify at the Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed.
"I don't know what he would say,” Giuliani said when asked about any concerns about Bolton testifying.
Giuliani, who spoke to CNN at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, said everything he did was known by the State Department
On testimony that Bolton had been critical of him, Giuliani said, "He never said anything to me. Maybe he's a bit passive aggressive."
Giuliani is in town meeting with clients and does not currently have plans to meet with the President this week, he said.
Bolton called McConnell (but not the White House) before announcing he'd testify
Former White House national security adviser John Bolton left a message with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell before he put out this statement, in order to give him a heads up that it was coming, a source familiar tells CNN.
The White House was not informed that this statement was coming.
This comes after Bolton was both surprised and curious that he had not been subpoenaed by the House, the source said. There had been mounting criticism that he wanted to hold off on sharing what he knew about the withholding of aid to Ukraine for his book.
It is unclear what specifically triggered him to put out this statement right now.
It is also unclear what Bolton will do if the White House tries to block hist testimony, or parts of it, the source said, but the statement speaks for itself in that he is prepared to provide testimony.
Bolton says he's willing to testify at Senate impeachment trial
Former White House national security adviser John Bolton says he is willing to testify — if he is subpoenaed — in the Senate's impeachment trial of President Trump.
Bolton issued a statement after the courts did not rule whether he would be compelled to testify during the House's impeachment proceedings. The House never subpoenaed Bolton and Democrats withdrew their subpoena for his former deputy after it was challenged in court — as Democrats wanted to move forward with their impeachment probe and not wait for the court's decision.
"Accordingly, since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study," Bolton said in a statement. "I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify."
What this could mean: Bolton's statement is likely to put new pressures from Democrats on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow witnesses in the Senate trial, which Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic House leaders have pushed for.