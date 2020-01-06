The news that John Bolton is willing to testify is unlikely to change Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s strategy over President Trump’s impeachment trial, according to multiple GOP sources familiar with the matter.

McConnell has rejected Democratic demands to require that the ground rules of the trial should include testimony of Bolton and three other witnesses, along with documents withheld by the White House. He says such decisions about witnesses and documents should be made after opening arguments, though Democrats fear that’s an attempt to prevent any witnesses from testifying at all.

Several GOP sources familiar with the matter say that Bolton’s announcement will not sway McConnell. “Not at all,” one source said.

McConnell plans to reiterate his view to Senate Republicans during a closed-door lunch on Tuesday, a source said.

Ultimately, issuing a subpoena for Bolton would require 51 votes in the Senate, meaning at least four Republicans would have to join 47 Democrats.