Former White House national security adviser John Bolton left a message with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell before he put out this statement, in order to give him a heads up that it was coming, a source familiar tells CNN.

The White House was not informed that this statement was coming.

This comes after Bolton was both surprised and curious that he had not been subpoenaed by the House, the source said. There had been mounting criticism that he wanted to hold off on sharing what he knew about the withholding of aid to Ukraine for his book.

It is unclear what specifically triggered him to put out this statement right now.

It is also unclear what Bolton will do if the White House tries to block hist testimony, or parts of it, the source said, but the statement speaks for itself in that he is prepared to provide testimony.