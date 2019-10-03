Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Twitter said it had removed an edited Nickelback music video President Trump tweeted yesterday after a copyright claim.

Trump’s tweet is still live, but the video can no longer be played.

The edited clip from Nickleback’s 2005 music video “Photograph” targeted Vice President Joe Biden. While Trump has repeatedly accused Biden and his son of corruption, there is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.

The copyright complaint was made by Warner Music Inc., according to information posted in the Lumen database, a project that tracks copyright complaints.

A Twitter spokesperson told CNN Thursday the company responds to copyright complaints sent to them by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.