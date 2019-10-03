The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
President Trump is heading to Florida today for a Medicare event
President Trump is attending an event in Florida today. He's expected to sign an executive order that underscores the benefits of preserving the status quo for Medicare, in particular Medicare Advantage plans offered by private insurers.
The event comes a day after Trump lashed out about the impeachment inquiry during a tense news conference with the President of Finland.
Back in Washington, Former US Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker is scheduled to testify in front of three congressional committees behind closed doors.
The first testimony of the impeachment inquiry is today
Former US Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker is set to appear today before three congressional committees — making him the first official to testify on explosive whistleblower charges that President Trump tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
A longtime Republican foreign policy expert who was seen in the White House as not fully "on the Trump train," Volker is now at the center of the impeachment inquiry examining allegations Trump deployed the machinery of state in a vendetta to target political rivals.
Volker's testimony, analysts say, could be damaging to the President and his allies.
He is now set to testify before the Intelligence, Oversight and Reform and Foreign Affairs committees behind closed doors.