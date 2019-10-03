President Trump is attending an event in Florida today. He's expected to sign an executive order that underscores the benefits of preserving the status quo for Medicare, in particular Medicare Advantage plans offered by private insurers.

The event comes a day after Trump lashed out about the impeachment inquiry during a tense news conference with the President of Finland.

Back in Washington, Former US Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker is scheduled to testify in front of three congressional committees behind closed doors.