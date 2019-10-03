The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Biden to Trump: "You're not going to destroy me"
In his strongest remarks on the Ukraine controversy to date, former Vice President Joe Biden addressed President Trump, saying that he will not be deterred by the attacks launched against him.
"Now let me make something clear to Mr. Trump and his hatchet men, and the special interests funding attacks against me: I'm not going anywhere. You're not going to destroy me and not going to destroy my family," Biden said last night.
Biden added that Trump is "exhibit A" of a president who abuses power.
The former vice president began his speech by characterizing the House investigation into impeachment, saying that the President, "corrupted and weaponized the very agencies of government, to include the national security council, justice department, state department to do his personal bidding, they betrayed the foreign policy and the national security interest is what they asserted, in service of his reelection."
President Trump is heading to Florida today for a Medicare event
President Trump is attending an event in Florida today. He's expected to sign an executive order that underscores the benefits of preserving the status quo for Medicare, in particular Medicare Advantage plans offered by private insurers.
The event comes a day after Trump lashed out about the impeachment inquiry during a tense news conference with the President of Finland.
Back in Washington, Former US Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker is scheduled to testify in front of three congressional committees behind closed doors.
The first testimony of the impeachment inquiry is today
Former US Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker is set to appear today before three congressional committees — making him the first official to testify on explosive whistleblower charges that President Trump tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
A longtime Republican foreign policy expert who was seen in the White House as not fully "on the Trump train," Volker is now at the center of the impeachment inquiry examining allegations Trump deployed the machinery of state in a vendetta to target political rivals.
Volker's testimony, analysts say, could be damaging to the President and his allies.
He is now set to testify before the Intelligence, Oversight and Reform and Foreign Affairs committees behind closed doors.