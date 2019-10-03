In his strongest remarks on the Ukraine controversy to date, former Vice President Joe Biden addressed President Trump, saying that he will not be deterred by the attacks launched against him.

"Now let me make something clear to Mr. Trump and his hatchet men, and the special interests funding attacks against me: I'm not going anywhere. You're not going to destroy me and not going to destroy my family," Biden said last night.

Biden added that Trump is "exhibit A" of a president who abuses power.

The former vice president began his speech by characterizing the House investigation into impeachment, saying that the President, "corrupted and weaponized the very agencies of government, to include the national security council, justice department, state department to do his personal bidding, they betrayed the foreign policy and the national security interest is what they asserted, in service of his reelection."