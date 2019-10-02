Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN politics

live news

Live

Trump impeachment inquiry

Live Updates

The latest on Trump's impeachment inquiry

By Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:39 a.m. ET, October 2, 2019
1 min ago

Here's a quick recap of what happened yesterday in the Trump-Ukraine scandal

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Yesterday was another wild day in Washington as the Trump impeachment inquiry enters its second week.

Here are the stories that unfolded yesterday:

8 min ago

3 key events we're watching today

Congress is in recess, but House Democrats are pressing forward with their impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Here's a look at some of the events we're watching today:

  • 10:45 a.m. ET: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff will hold a news conference.
  • 2 p.m. ET: President Trump holds a news conference with the president of Finland. It's not clear if he'll take questions about the impeachment inquiry.
  • Timing unclear: State Department inspector general Steve Linick is expected to brief senior congressional staff members in the Capitol.
16 min ago

Mike Pompeo: "I was on the phone call"

From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted that he was on the July 25 phone call in which President Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I was on the phone call," Pompeo said today during a news conference in Rome with Italy's foreign minister.

Pompeo was asked if he heard anything on the call that gave him any concerns or raised a red flag.

"I'd been a secretary of state for coming on a year and a half. I know precisely what the American policy is with respect to Ukraine. It's been remarkably consistent, and we will continue to try to drive those set of outcomes," Pompeo said.