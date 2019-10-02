The latest on Trump's impeachment inquiry
Here's a quick recap of what happened yesterday in the Trump-Ukraine scandal
Yesterday was another wild day in Washington as the Trump impeachment inquiry enters its second week.
Here are the stories that unfolded yesterday:
- An urgent briefing: The State Department's inspector general requested an urgent briefing with senior congressional staff members after Pompeo pushed back on House Democratic demands to turn over documents related to Ukraine and to depose current and former State officials, according to sources briefed on the matter.
- Pompeo vs. Democrats: Pompeo on accused lawmakers of "intimidating and bullying" State Department officials by calling them for depositions related to the Ukraine inquiry.
- Delayed deposition: The House committees investigating Trump and Ukraine have delayed one of those depositions planned for this week, according to an aide, but former US Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker will appear Thursday.
- Giuliani's new lawyer: Florida attorney Jon Sale, who worked as an assistant prosecutor on the legal team investigating the Watergate scandal, is representing Rudy Giuliani in the matter of the congressional impeachment inquiry, both of them confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
- Key Republican on the whistleblower: Sen. Chuck Grassley — the chamber's most senior Republican and a longtime defender of whistleblowers — rebuked Trump and said the whistleblower at the center of the impeachment inquiry "ought to be heard out and protected."
- What Ukraine's president is saying: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he has never met with Giuliani, as Zelensky finds himself in the middle of an American political firestorm.
3 key events we're watching today
Congress is in recess, but House Democrats are pressing forward with their impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Here's a look at some of the events we're watching today:
- 10:45 a.m. ET: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff will hold a news conference.
- 2 p.m. ET: President Trump holds a news conference with the president of Finland. It's not clear if he'll take questions about the impeachment inquiry.
- Timing unclear: State Department inspector general Steve Linick is expected to brief senior congressional staff members in the Capitol.
Mike Pompeo: "I was on the phone call"
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted that he was on the July 25 phone call in which President Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
"I was on the phone call," Pompeo said today during a news conference in Rome with Italy's foreign minister.
Pompeo was asked if he heard anything on the call that gave him any concerns or raised a red flag.
"I'd been a secretary of state for coming on a year and a half. I know precisely what the American policy is with respect to Ukraine. It's been remarkably consistent, and we will continue to try to drive those set of outcomes," Pompeo said.