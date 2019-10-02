The latest on Trump's impeachment inquiry

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted that he was on the July 25 phone call in which President Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I was on the phone call," Pompeo said today during a news conference in Rome with Italy's foreign minister.

Pompeo was asked if he heard anything on the call that gave him any concerns or raised a red flag.

"I'd been a secretary of state for coming on a year and a half. I know precisely what the American policy is with respect to Ukraine. It's been remarkably consistent, and we will continue to try to drive those set of outcomes," Pompeo said.