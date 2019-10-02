The latest on Trump's impeachment inquiry

Your impeachment questions, answered

If the House votes to impeach President Trump, the Senate would hold a trial. In order to remove him from office, 67 senators would have to vote to do so.

But if Trump is impeached by the House and found guilty by the Senate, could he be removed from office and then run again in 2020?

The Constitution states that a judgment of impeachment results in "removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States."

So on its face, the Constitution appears to stipulate that if a person is impeached by the House, convicted by the Senate and removed from office, he also can be disqualified from holding office in the future.

But some legal scholars have argued that the Senate must vote separately on...

Removal from office Disqualification from holding future office

Looking at historical precedent, the Senate has at least twice voted to remove federal judges, and then separately voted on whether to disqualify the judges from holding office in the future. And while a two-thirds vote of the Senate is constitutionally required for removal, the Senate has used a lower simple-majority vote standard in prior cases of disqualification.

So, if the Senate did vote to convict and remove the President, it likely would also vote separately on whether to bar him from holding office again in the future.

