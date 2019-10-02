The latest on Trump's impeachment inquiry
State Department inspector general will give congressional staffers Ukraine documents today
State Department inspector general Steve Linick will brief congressional committees this afternoon and “provide staff with copies of documents related to the State Department and Ukraine," a person familiar with the briefing tells CNN’s.
This will happen in a bipartisan, closed-door briefing with relevant congressional committees.
The invitation to the Hill said:
“Consistent with obligations under the Inspector General Act, Inspector General Steve A. Linick would like to discuss and provide staff with copies of documents related to the State Department and Ukraine. OIG obtained the documents from the Acting Legal Advisor of the Department of State."
Some background on this meeting: Yesterday, Linick requested an urgent briefing with senior congressional staff members just after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed back on House Democratic demands to turn over documents related to Ukraine, according to sources briefed on the matter.
One congressional aide described the State inspector general's request as "highly unusual and cryptically worded."
What you need to know about the State Department inspector general
State Department inspector general Steve Linick yesterday requested an urgent briefing with senior congressional staff members after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed back on House Democratic demands to turn over documents related to Ukraine and to depose current and former State officials, according to sources briefed on the matter.
Here's what we know about Linick:
- He's an Obama appointee: Linick was appointed to his current role in September 2013 by President Obama. He previously served as inspector general of the Federal Housing Finance Agency from 2010 until 2013.
- He's a former DOJ employee: Linick was an assistant US attorney in California and Virginia. He served as executive director of the Department of Justice's National Procurement Fraud Task Force as well as deputy chief of the fraud section in the DOJ Criminal Division from 2006-2010.
- He's worked on white-collar fraud cases: Here's what his biography says: "During his tenure at the Department of Justice, he supervised and participated in white-collar criminal fraud cases involving, among other things, corruption and contract fraud against the U.S. in Iraq and Afghanistan,"
If Trump is removed from office, could he run again in 2020?
Your impeachment questions, answered
If the House votes to impeach President Trump, the Senate would hold a trial. In order to remove him from office, 67 senators would have to vote to do so.
But if Trump is impeached by the House and found guilty by the Senate, could he be removed from office and then run again in 2020?
The Constitution states that a judgment of impeachment results in "removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States."
So on its face, the Constitution appears to stipulate that if a person is impeached by the House, convicted by the Senate and removed from office, he also can be disqualified from holding office in the future.
But some legal scholars have argued that the Senate must vote separately on...
- Removal from office
- Disqualification from holding future office
Looking at historical precedent, the Senate has at least twice voted to remove federal judges, and then separately voted on whether to disqualify the judges from holding office in the future. And while a two-thirds vote of the Senate is constitutionally required for removal, the Senate has used a lower simple-majority vote standard in prior cases of disqualification.
So, if the Senate did vote to convict and remove the President, it likely would also vote separately on whether to bar him from holding office again in the future.
Here's a quick recap of what happened yesterday in the Trump-Ukraine scandal
Yesterday was another wild day in Washington as the Trump impeachment inquiry enters its second week.
Here are the stories that unfolded yesterday:
- An urgent briefing: The State Department's inspector general requested an urgent briefing with senior congressional staff members after Pompeo pushed back on House Democratic demands to turn over documents related to Ukraine and to depose current and former State officials, according to sources briefed on the matter.
- Pompeo vs. Democrats: Pompeo accused lawmakers of "intimidating and bullying" State Department officials by calling them for depositions related to the Ukraine inquiry.
- Delayed deposition: The House committees investigating Trump and Ukraine have delayed one of those depositions planned for this week, according to an aide, but former US Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker will appear Thursday.
- Giuliani's new lawyer: Florida attorney Jon Sale, who worked as an assistant prosecutor on the legal team investigating the Watergate scandal, is representing Rudy Giuliani in the matter of the congressional impeachment inquiry, both of them confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
- Key Republican on the whistleblower: Sen. Chuck Grassley — the chamber's most senior Republican and a longtime defender of whistleblowers — rebuked Trump and said the whistleblower at the center of the impeachment inquiry "ought to be heard out and protected."
- What Ukraine's president is saying: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he has never met with Giuliani, as Zelensky finds himself in the middle of an American political firestorm.
3 key events we're watching today
Congress is in recess, but House Democrats are pressing forward with their impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Here's a look at some of the events we're watching today:
- 10:45 a.m. ET: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff will hold a news conference.
- 2 p.m. ET: President Trump holds a news conference with the president of Finland. It's not clear if he'll take questions about the impeachment inquiry.
- Timing unclear: State Department inspector general Steve Linick is expected to brief senior congressional staff members in the Capitol.
Mike Pompeo: "I was on the phone call"
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted that he was on the July 25 phone call in which President Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
"I was on the phone call," Pompeo said today during a news conference in Rome with Italy's foreign minister.
Pompeo was asked if he heard anything on the call that gave him any concerns or raised a red flag.
"I'd been a secretary of state for coming on a year and a half. I know precisely what the American policy is with respect to Ukraine. It's been remarkably consistent, and we will continue to try to drive those set of outcomes," Pompeo said.