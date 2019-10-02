The latest on Trump's impeachment inquiry

Your impeachment questions, answered

If the House votes to impeach President Trump, the matter heads to the Senate, which would hold a trial.

Is it true that if the Senate delivers a "not guilty" verdict, then upon leaving office, Trump cannot be prosecuted criminally because of double jeopardy?

No, that is not true.

Impeachment and criminal prosecution are two entirely distinct processes, serving different purposes: Impeachment is a political process prescribed by the Constitution to remove the president or other federal officials from office, separate and apart from criminal charges.

A president can be impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate but then never charged criminally.

Conversely, a president can be impeached by the House, acquitted — meaning found not guilty — by the Senate, and then later indicted after leaving office.

Either way, double jeopardy would not prevent prosecution because impeachment is not a criminal process — and does not qualify as a "first" jeopardy, so to speak.

