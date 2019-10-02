Trump: Democrats are "wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her weekly press conference today by saying that she hopes Democrats will still be able to work together with President Trump on items in the Democratic legislative agenda, including prescription drug legislation and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, despite the impeachment inquiry.

“So, when the President says he can’t do anything if he has the threat of impeachment or the consideration of impeachment, I hope he doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to work together,” Pelosi said.

Some context: Trump has repeatedly tweeted that the Democrats are solely focused on his impeachment inquiry and not legislation. Here's an example from this morning:

When asked how Democrats can work with the President amid the impeachment inquiry, Pelosi responded that “they have nothing to do with each other,” adding that Democrats while have a responsibility to uphold the Constitution, "we also have a responsibility to get the job done for the American people.”

The speaker also touched on gun legislation, saying she last heard from Trump on Tuesday last week when he called her to tell her she would be happy about progress he had made on putting together a plan. “Oh yes, you’re going to be very pleased,” she said Trump told her, before changing the subject to the Ukraine phone call.

“We’re not going away until we get legislation signed into law that protects our children,” she said of gun violence prevention efforts.