The latest on Trump's impeachment inquiry
Trump claims, without evidence, Schiff "helped write" the whistleblower complaint. The committee didn't see it in advance.
The House Intelligence Committee said it did not review the whistleblower's complaint in advance — just as President Trump claimed, without evidence, that Chair Adam Schiff "helped write it."
First, some background: The New York Times reported minutes before Trump’s press conference began that the House Intel committee was contacted by the whistleblower for “guidance” on how to report his complaint.
Patrick Boland, a spokesperson for Schiff, confirmed that the whistleblower contacted the committee for guidance, "like other whistleblowers have done before," but insisted the committee did not see the complaint in advance.
However, President Trump claimed, without any evidence, that Schiff knew about the whistleblowers' complaint and helped author it.
“I think it’s a scandal that he knew before, I’d go a step further — I think he probably helped write it. OK? That’s what the word is," Trump said.
Trump added that said he gives the New York Times “a lot of respect” for reporting the story — even though less than an hour ago he was slamming a report by two New York Times journalists.
Nancy Pelosi "hands out subpoenas like they're cookies," Trump says
President Trump, in response to a question about treason, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issues subpoenas "like they're cookies."
"She hands out subpoenas like they're cookies. You want a subpoena? Here you go. Take them. Like they're cookies," Trump said.
More context: House Democrats plan to subpoena the White House on Friday for documents related to Trump's call with the President of Ukraine. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani have both been served with subpoenas.
Justice Department tells White House to preserve all presidential records, including notes of Trump-foreign leader calls
The Justice Department told White House personnel on Wednesday that they must preserve all presidential records, including any notes regarding President Trump's meetings and phone calls with foreign leaders.
"Defendants today instructed relevant personnel to preserve the information," DOJ lawyers wrote to a federal judge Wednesday afternoon.
The question of whether the White House was doing this bubbled up in federal court yesterday, following government transparency and historical archivist groups' emergency request about how the White House treated notes from the Trump-Zelensky July 25 call and other Trump discussions with world leaders.
From the Justice Department's statement to the court this afternoon:
"Defendants today instructed relevant personnel to preserve the information in the six categories identified in Plaintiffs’ Motion. This preservation instruction is consistent with and supplements the litigation hold already in effect in this action, which instructed relevant personnel to preserve all evidence relevant to the claims and defenses in this case. It further supplements pre-existing instructions to all White House personnel to preserve all presidential records, whether in hard-copy or electronic form."
Meanwhile, the State Department's Inspector General arrives on Capitol Hill
The State Department's Inspector General has arrived on Capitol Hill after requesting an urgent briefing with senior congressional staff members after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed back on House Democratic demands to turn over Ukraine documents.
State inspector general Steve Linick declined to comment to CNN on what he planned to tell Congress today.
What we know: Linick plans to "provide staff with copies of documents related to the State Department and Ukraine" this afternoon in a bipartisan closed-door briefing with relevant congressional committees, a person familiar with the briefing told CNN.
The briefing comes amid the House Democrats' impeachment investigation, which has been fueled by the US Intelligence Community's inspector general's review of a complaint by a whistleblower who alleged President Trump sought help from Ukraine's government to interfere in the 2020 elections.
Trump on impeachment inquiry: "This is the greatest hoax"
President Trump, asked about news that three house committees are sending a subpoena to the White House for Ukraine documents, called the impeachment inquiry "the greatest hoax."
"This is a hoax. This is the greatest hoax," Trump said.
The President added that he will work with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff.
"This is a fraudulent crime on the American people. But we'll work together. With shifty Schiff and Pelosi and all of them, and we'll see what happens, because we did absolutely — I had a great call with the president of Ukraine. It was 100%. You have the transcript."
The whistleblower contacted the House Intelligence Committee "for guidance"
The whistleblower contacted the House Intelligence Committee “for guidance” on how to report complaint, Rep. Adam Schiff’s office confirmed today.
However, Schiff's office denied seeing the complaint in advance.
“Like other whistleblowers have done before and since under Republican and Democratic-controlled committees, the whistleblower contacted the committee for guidance on how to report possible wrongdoing within the jurisdiction of the Intelligence Community," said Patrick Boland, the committee's spokesperson.
Boland, who is also a spokesperson for Schiff who chairs the committee, said in the statement that this is a "regular occurrence."
He added that the committee did not receive the complaint "in advance," stating that they did not see it "until the night before the Acting Director of National Intelligence’s open hearing before the Committee." Boland said this was "more than three weeks after the legal deadline by which the committee should have received the complaint."
Finnish president to Trump: "Mr. President, you have here a great democracy. Keep it going on."
Finnish President Sauli Niinistö praised President Trump at a joint news conference today.
"Mr. President, you have here a great democracy. Keep it going on," he told Trump.
Niinistö later explained why he said that.
"I just wanted to tell that I'm impressed with what American people have gained during these decades, hundred or so years, building up a very impressive democracy. So keep it going on," he said.
Niinistö also said the two leaders had a good discussion.
"Well, we all know Europe needs USA. But I say that USA needs also Europe. We know the price of everything. We should recognize also the value of everything," he said. "We share the same values, democracy, human rights, rule-based order, and in that we are very similar — Europe has awakened during the last couple of years to understand more about security ... and I just want to tell you that in my opinion, the stronger Europe we have the stronger partner you going to have."
NOW: President Trump is speaking at a news conference
President Trump and Finland's president are holding a news conference at the White House. It's not clear if the President will take any questions about the impeachment inquiry.
It's not clear if the President will take any questions about the impeachment inquiry.
Trump hasn't grasped enormity of impeachment inquiry, sources say
Aides have been worried for days now that President Trump hasn't grasped the enormity of what is facing him in this impeachment inquiry.
He has been lashing out privately, saying that Democrats are focused on "bullshit." In recent days, he has taken on a more combative stance, people familiar with his mood say.
That's what we are now seeing publicly. Whether it means he will now take aides up on their offers to form an impeachment response team or hire new lawyers remains to be seen.
One major aspect people have noted (which is a long-running theme in Trump's mind) is Trump's self-pity, people say.