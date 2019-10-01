The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

While Congress is on recess for the next two weeks, the House Intelligence Committee is pressing forward with its impeachment inquiry.

Here's a look at the key dates to watch early this month:

Tomorrow: Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to the Ukraine, is scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee.

Thursday: Former US Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker plans to appear for a deposition in front of three congressional committees — Intelligence, Oversight and Reform.

Friday: Michael Atkinson, the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, is expected to brief the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors.

Also on Friday: It's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's subpoena deadline to produce documents related to Ukraine.

October 15: Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani must turn over documents related to Ukraine by this deadline.

