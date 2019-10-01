The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

An impeachment inquiry into a president is always a match — but today it is dropping into a much larger pool of gasoline than it did under President Richard Nixon or even President Bill Clinton.

Compared with 1974 or even 1998, the impeachment inquiry into Trump begins with the two political parties sorted much more distinctly along ideological, demographic, generational and geographic lines.

About Nixon's inquiry: During Nixon's 1974 impeachment inquiry, which eventually led him to resign, the GOP still contained a significant number of moderate and even liberal officials representing constituencies in big cities and along the two coasts. Both the Democratic electoral coalition and the party's House and Senate caucuses, in turn, still relied heavily on support from deeply conservative Southerners.

About Clinton's impeachment: The parties had clearly grown more polarized by Clinton's time. But even so, in the years before his December 1998 impeachment by the House, the Republican-led Congress and Clinton had reached a flurry of bipartisan deals headlined by agreements to overhaul the welfare system and balance the federal budget. At least one-fourth of Republican voters in Gallup polling consistently said they approved of Clinton's job performance through his second term, and that number rose as high as about 40% as impeachment approached.

Read more from CNN's Ronald Brownstein here.