The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
4 key dates in the House's impeachment inquiry
While Congress is on recess for the next two weeks, the House Intelligence Committee is pressing forward with its impeachment inquiry.
Here's a look at the key dates to watch early this month:
- Tomorrow: Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to the Ukraine, is scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee.
- Thursday: Former US Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker plans to appear for a deposition in front of three congressional committees — Intelligence, Oversight and Reform.
- Friday: Michael Atkinson, the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, is expected to brief the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors.
- Also on Friday: It's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's subpoena deadline to produce documents related to Ukraine.
- October 15: Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani must turn over documents related to Ukraine by this deadline.
Here's a look at what all of that looks like on the calendar:
Yesterday was a busy day in Washington. Let's catch you up.
This week will be the first full week of the House Democratic impeachment inquiry into President Trump — and it started with a busy news day yesterday.
Here's a look at the day's biggest headlines:
- An official said the whistleblower had "direct knowledge": The Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson forcefully pushed back Monday on assertions by Trump and some other Republicans about the lack of firsthand knowledge and rules regarding how whistleblower complaints are processed.
- We learned Mike Pompeo was on the call: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on the July 25 phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian President, a source familiar told CNN.
- Rudy Giuliani got a subpoena: Key House Democrats announced on Monday that they are issuing a subpoena to Giuliani for documents related to Ukraine as part of the House impeachment inquiry.
- About Australia and the Mueller investigation: Trump pressed Australia's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, during a recent phone call to help Barr with his review of the origins of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, according to an official familiar with the call.
- There will likely be a trial (if the House impeaches): Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate "would have no choice but to" take up impeachment if the House passed articles charging the President with crimes, according to the chamber's rules.
Democratic representative: "This is far worse than Watergate"
Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley called the impeachment inquiry against President Trump "far worse than Watergate," the scandal that led to President Richard Nixon's resignation.
"This is an extraordinary crime," Quigley said of the Ukraine-Trump drama. "I suspect this is the greatest crime a president has committed in my lifetime."
"This is far worse than Watergate," he added.
About half of Americans support removing Trump from office, poll says
Americans are about evenly split over impeaching President Trump and removing him from office, as support for that move has risen among independents and Republicans, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS after the announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry by House Democrats last week.
Here are the key numbers:
- About half, 47%, support impeaching the President and removing him from office (That's up from 41% who felt that way in a CNN poll in May).
- The share who favor impeachment and removal from office now narrowly outpaces the share who say they don't feel that way — a first in CNN polling — although the two figures are within the poll's margin of sampling error.
- Opposition stands at 45% in the new poll, down from 54% who said so in May and the lowest point in CNN polling on this topic.