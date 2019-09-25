A source close to the White House who routinely speaks with Trump says the President does not want to be impeached.

Despite his comments that he believes the process might help him politically, Trump, according to the source, has worried about the possibility of being impeached for nearly a year, dating back to the weeks that followed the November 2018 midterms when Democrats won the House.

His decisions to quickly authorize the release of the call transcript, as well as the whistleblower complaint, are signs of Trump’s wariness of the potential of entering the history books as an impeached president, the source added.

A White House official said a declassification process is currently underway for releasing the whistleblower complaint which is expected to be handed over to Congress by Thursday.