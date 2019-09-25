The whistleblower complaint was just delivered

The whistleblower's complaint will be delivered this afternoon to the Senate so members of the Intelligence Committee can review it today, according to Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

He added that “perhaps by tomorrow morning” it will be available for other senators to review.

Cornyn, who is a member of the committee, did not know the mechanics of how it would be provided to the Senate or who exactly would deliver it — be it the director of National Intelligence, Inspector General of the Intelligence Community or someone else. It will be delivered to the Senate Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or SCIF.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham also said the complaint is supposed to be available for intel committee members to look at today. He didn’t know how it was getting here.