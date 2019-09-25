Trump says he will release his first phone call with Ukraine's president

President Trump brought up Hillary Clinton and the 2016 presidential election when he was asked to explain why it is appropriate for an American president to ask a foreign leader for information about a political rival.

The reporter started by asking Trump to explain the appropriateness of that behavior and what he would have said if had discovered if former President Barack Obama had asked a foreign leader for information about him during a presidential campaign.

Trump started his answer by talking about a number of books about the subject.

"They've hurt this country very badly and no other president should have to go through what I've gone through," he said.

Trump then again denied any wrongdoing.

"I didn't do it. There was no quid pro quo. But there was with Biden and there was with the senators," he said.

Trump went on to talk about his polling numbers and the 2016 presidential election.

"If you go by the college, electoral college, that is a much different race than running popular vote. And it is like the hundred-yard dash or the mile. You train differently. And I can't help it that my opponent didn't go to Wisconsin and should have gone much more to Michigan and Pennsylvania and other places. But that is the way it is. We won an election convincingly," he said.

