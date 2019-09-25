House launches Trump impeachment inquiry
Trump says he will release his first phone call with Ukraine's president
President Trump said the White House transcript that was released today was from the second call he had with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and that he would release the first phone call.
Trump also addressed why he released the transcript from July 25:
"Because I was getting such fake news and I thought it would be better and now they're asking for the first phone conversation and I'll release that too if it is important to you. Because I had a conversation previous on a previous election plateau that he had hit. The current president hit a couple of different plateaus and I spoke to him previous to the call that we released," Trump said.
Here's how Trump responded when he was asked about taking information from a foreign leader
President Trump brought up Hillary Clinton and the 2016 presidential election when he was asked to explain why it is appropriate for an American president to ask a foreign leader for information about a political rival.
The reporter started by asking Trump to explain the appropriateness of that behavior and what he would have said if had discovered if former President Barack Obama had asked a foreign leader for information about him during a presidential campaign.
Trump started his answer by talking about a number of books about the subject.
"They've hurt this country very badly and no other president should have to go through what I've gone through," he said.
Trump then again denied any wrongdoing.
"I didn't do it. There was no quid pro quo. But there was with Biden and there was with the senators," he said.
Trump went on to talk about his polling numbers and the 2016 presidential election.
"If you go by the college, electoral college, that is a much different race than running popular vote. And it is like the hundred-yard dash or the mile. You train differently. And I can't help it that my opponent didn't go to Wisconsin and should have gone much more to Michigan and Pennsylvania and other places. But that is the way it is. We won an election convincingly," he said.
Watch:
Trump: Democrats are "focusing on the witch hunt because they can't beat us at the ballot"
President Trump accused Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are focusing on "the witch hunt" because they "can't beat" Republicans in elections.
"With Nancy and Chuck, and all of these people focusing on the witch hunt, because they can't beat us at the ballot," Trump said. "They're not going to win the presidential — we have great polls."
Trump has repeatedly referred to the impeachment inquiry into him as a "witch hunt."
Trump: "The Democrats did this hoax during the United Nations week"
President Trump slammed Democrats for announcing the impeachment inquiry during the United Nations General Assembly as he was meeting with foreign leaders.
"And the Democrats did this hoax during the United Nations week. It was perfect," Trump said. "Because this way it takes away from the tremendous achievements that we’re taking care of doing that we’re involved in. In New York City at the United Nations”
Trump: "I didn't threaten anybody"
President Trump, speaking at his first news conference since the impeachment inquiry, said he didn't threaten anyone.
Trump denied that he tried to pressure Ukraine's president "to do things that they wanted under the form of political threat."
"I didn't threaten anybody," Trump said.
Trump: "I fully support transparency on the whistleblower information"
President Trump said he's told House Republicans that he fully supports transparency when it comes to the whistleblower complaint against him.
"I've informed them, all the House members, that I fully support transparency on the whistleblower information," he said
Trump added that the whistleblower didn't have any "first-class" or "second-tier" information.
"The so-called whistle-blower, the one that didn't have any first-class or first-rate or second-tier information from what I understand. You'll have to figure that out for yourself," Trump said
See the moment here:
NOW: President Trump is speaking
President Trump is holding a news conference in New York after spending his day at the United Nations General Assembly.
Questions about the Ukraine drama, the House's impeachment inquiry and the White House transcript of Trump's July call with the Ukraine's president are likely to come up.
You can watch this live above and follow key moments here.
Here's what Trump is tweeting ahead of his news conference
President Trump just tweeted that he's told House Republicans that he supports transparency on the whistleblower complaint — but he also insists "on transparency from Joe Biden and his son Hunter."
There's no evidence of wrongdoing on the parts of Biden and his son.
Here are Trump's latest tweets:
The whistleblower complaint was just delivered
Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr said the whistleblower complaint was hand delivered and he has started to read it. He declined to provide initial impressions.
He spoke as he slipped out of a secure location on Capitol Hill and headed upstairs where votes are underway.