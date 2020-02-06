President Trump speaks after impeachment acquittal
Trump takes veiled shot at Mitt Romney, the only Republican who voted to convict
President Trump started off his remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast by savaging impeachment and by taking what appeared to be a veiled shot at Sen. Mitt Romney, who was the lone Republican to vote in favor of his conviction on the abuse of power charge yesterday.
The President thanked “courageous Republican politicians and leaders [who] had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right.”
One day after Romney cited his faith as a factor in casting his impeachment vote, Trump said: “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong.”
Romney is the first senator in US history to vote to convict a president from the same party in an impeachment trial.
Trump talks impeachment at National Prayer Breakfast
Trump is speaking this morning at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC. He started his speech by addressing his impeachment.
He began his remarks by saying he's been through a "terrible ordeal" done by "very "dishonest" and "corrupt people."
He said those who impeached him "very badly hurt our nation." He added, "they know what they are doing is wrong."
He continued:
"I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong."
Trump said he will be discussing the impeachment a little bit later at the White House. He's schedule to speak from the White House at noon ET.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — whose House approved the articles of impeachment against Trump — is at the same event.
The 2 key events we're watching this morning
It's the day after the US Senate voted to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment.
Here are the two key events we're watching this morning:
- 10:45 a.m. ET: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will have her weekly news conference. She'll likely be asked questions about impeachment and about how she ripped up a copy of Trump's State of the Union address at his speech.
- Noon ET: President Trump will deliver remarks about his impeachment acquittal.
Trump holds up newspaper with "Acquitted" headline at the National Prayer Breakfast
President Trump entered the ballroom of the Washington Hilton for the National Prayer Breakfast.
He held up a hard copy of USA Today, with the headline “ACQUITTED” and showed the headline to the room and to the cameras, to laughter from the audience. He then held up a copy of the Washington Post with a similar headline.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on the same stage when he was doing this, and moments later she took the stage to begin her remarks.
Trump has been acquitted. Here's what the White House is focusing on now.
President Trump has been acquitted. And while he says he’ll extend the saga into another day with a statement today, at least some of his aides are looking ahead.
Here's what the White House is focusing on now that the trail is over:
- Coronavirus: Most pressing, those aides say, is containing the coronavirus outbreak in China. Administration efforts to combat the virus and prevent it from entering the US are already well underway. But some administration officials acknowledge there will be greater attention on the subject now that impeachment is over.
- The White House budget: Next week the White House will present its yearly budget, which will be closely scrutinized as a list of administration priorities. Already, a dust-up ensued after the administration signaled it could propose cutting foreign aid to Ukraine, forcing them to announce the money would stay at current levels. The White House is planning a traditional roll-out for the proposal.
- The 2020 campaign: Trump himself is itching to ramp up his campaigning as the election year gets underway. He’ll be in New Hampshire on Monday on the eve of that state’s first-in-the-nation primary. But officials say he’s eager to add more events to his schedule — particularly as the Democratic race heats up. One official said to expect at least one rally a week for the rest of the year. And though much depends on his other commitments, Trump has told aides he wants to eventually return to the pace he kept during the 2016 campaign.
- On the move: Trump will travel to India in the coming weeks on a state visit, where he’ll boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite concerns over his overly nationalist bent. But there isn’t a whole lot of other foreign travel outlooked for the rest of the year, particularly because the G7 summit will occur this June at Camp David.