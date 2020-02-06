President Trump speaks after impeachment acquittal

President Trump started off his remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast by savaging impeachment and by taking what appeared to be a veiled shot at Sen. Mitt Romney, who was the lone Republican to vote in favor of his conviction on the abuse of power charge yesterday.

The President thanked “courageous Republican politicians and leaders [who] had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right.”

One day after Romney cited his faith as a factor in casting his impeachment vote, Trump said: “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong.”

Romney is the first senator in US history to vote to convict a president from the same party in an impeachment trial.