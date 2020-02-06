President Trump speaks after impeachment acquittal
President Trump holds up newspaper with headline "Trump acquitted"
President Trump called the day after his impeachment trial concluded "a celebration."
He continued:
"Because we have something that just worked out. I mean, it worked out. We went through hell, unfairly, did nothing wrong. Did nothing wrong. I've done things wrong in my life, I will admit. Not purposely, but I've done things wrong."
He went on to say that "this is what the end result is" and held up a copy of The Washington Post with the headline "Trump acquitted." He joked he was going to take the paper home and frame it.
Trump starts his speech by addressing the "very unfair situation"
President Trump started his speech by addressing the "very unfair situation" and blasting the "witch hunt."
"We've all been through a lot together, and we probably deserve that hand for all of us because it's been a very unfair situation," he said as those in attendance clapped.
Trump went on to say that he invited "our very good friends."
"We kept it down to a minimum, and believe it or not, this is a minimum. But a tremendous thing was done over the last number of months, but really, if you go back to it, over the last number of years. We had the witch hunt. It started from the day we came down the elevator, myself and our future first lady, who is with us right now," he said.
He continued: "And it never really stopped. We've been going through this now for over three years. It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops, it was leakers and liars, and this should never, ever happen to another president, ever. I don't know that other presidents would have been able to take it."
GOP senator says Trump is "deeply hurt" by Romney's vote
Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana who is up for re-election this year, refused to criticize President Trump for his attacks on Republican Sen. Mitt Romney at a prayer breakfast in Washington this morning.
“It’s clear the President feels very strong about this and those were reflected in his comments today — that he felt deeply hurt by what happened,” Daines said.
Asked if he disagreed with Trump, Daines replied, “He can just say what he wants,” as the door closed.
More on Trump's remarks: At the National Prayer Breakfast this morning, Trump took a veiled shot at Romney for his vote. One day after Romney cited his faith as a factor in casting his impeachment vote, Trump said: “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong.”
President Trump will soon speak from the White House about his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.
About the acquittal: Only Utah Sen. Mitt Romney — who has an independent power base and may be looking to his own place in history — defected and voted to convict the President of impeachable crimes.
The President was found not guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the impeachment articles the House charged Trump with in December. Romney was the sole Republican to vote to convict the President on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, joining with all Senate Democrats in a 52-48 not guilty vote. Romney voted with Republicans against the obstruction of Congress charge, which fell along straight party lines, 53-47 for acquittal.
Pelosi says Trump is "never getting rid of that scar" of impeachment
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said today that President Trump is "impeached forever, no matter what he says."
"You're impeached forever, you're never getting rid of that scar. And history will always record that you are impeached for undermining the security of our country, jeopardizing the integrity of our elections, and violating the constitution of the United States," she said.
Pelosi said that the House "had a strong enough case to impeach and remove."
Pelosi says she can work with Trump despite "strained relationship"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested she believes she's going to be able to continue to work the White House to get things done despite the "strained relationship" with President Trump.
"We had a strained relationship for a while," Pelosi said. "We were able to keep government open and push back on his threats to shut down government if we didn't do this and didn't do that."
She said she's "very proud of the work" and "bipartisan way" they were able to thwart a government shutdown.
What's this about: Pelosi and Trump's tense relationship is no secret. On Tuesday, hours before Trump's State of the Union address, Pelosi reveled she hadn't spoken to the President since October. She ripped up a copy of Trump's State of the Union address at the end of his speech.
Pelosi on Romney: "God bless him for his courage"
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi just mentioned how GOP Sen. Mitt Romney made history yesterday when he voted to convict Trump on one of the articles of impeachment.
With his vote, Romney became the first senator in US history to vote to convict a president from the same party in an impeachment trial.
"God bless him for his courage," Pelosi said.
She also criticized Trump for his veiled attack on Romney this morning at the National Prayer Breakfast.
"so completely inappropriate, especially at a prayer breakfast," she said.
What this is about: At the breakfast — which Pelosi also attended – the President thanked “courageous Republican politicians and leaders [who] had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right.”
One day after Romney cited his faith as a factor in casting his impeachment vote, Trump said: “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong.”
White House spokesperson on impeachment: "Maybe people should pay"
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham just appeared on Fox News where she said President Trump previewed his 12 p.m. ET impeachment statement at the National Prayer breakfast, adding she thinks he will discuss the impeachment “with a little bit of humility” adding, “I think he’s also gonna talk about just how horribly he was treated and you know, that maybe people should pay for that.”
On Romney, Grisham said, “Certainly I was disappointed but sadly I wasn’t surprised. If you put party aside, if you even put religion aside, I just had to wonder was Mitt Romney even listening? Because if he was listening he would not have voted that way. The President did absolutely nothing wrong.”
Grisham then said that she’s “old enough to remember when Mitt Romney was doing everything he could to become Secretary of State."
When asked if it was a mistake for President Trump to consider him for that role, Grisham said that the “President talked to many, many people for many, many positions. We were in the transition so that’s a natural thing to do.” Trump dined publicly and spoke highly of Romney in 2016.
SOON: Nancy Pelosi takes questions
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will have her weekly news conference at 10:45 a.m. ET. We're expecting reporters to ask her questions about President Trump's acquittal at the Senate impeachment trial.
Her tense relationship with Trump could also come up: On Tuesday, hours before Trump's State of the Union address, Pelosi reveled she hadn't spoken to the President since October. She ripped up a copy of Trump's State of the Union address at the end of his speech.