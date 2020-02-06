President Trump holds up newspaper with headline "Trump acquitted"

Pool

President Trump started his speech by addressing the "very unfair situation" and blasting the "witch hunt."

"We've all been through a lot together, and we probably deserve that hand for all of us because it's been a very unfair situation," he said as those in attendance clapped.

Trump went on to say that he invited "our very good friends."

"We kept it down to a minimum, and believe it or not, this is a minimum. But a tremendous thing was done over the last number of months, but really, if you go back to it, over the last number of years. We had the witch hunt. It started from the day we came down the elevator, myself and our future first lady, who is with us right now," he said.

He continued: "And it never really stopped. We've been going through this now for over three years. It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops, it was leakers and liars, and this should never, ever happen to another president, ever. I don't know that other presidents would have been able to take it."

